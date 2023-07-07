Post 53 falls to Morris, 7-6
Post 53 slugger Dallen Ernst (14) slides safely across home plate on the Fourth of July. Ernst has been tearing the cover of the baseball since returning to the Breckenridge lineup.

MORRIS, Minn. — Breckenridge Post 53 dropped a razor-thin baseball game to Morris Post 29 on Thursday, July 6. Breckenridge scored twice in the seventh, but came up short in a 7-6 loss.

Despite falling behind 7-0 after four innings, Breckenridge rallied with four runs in the sixth and seventh innings, stringing together five walks, a hit-by-pitch and two singles.



