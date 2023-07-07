Post 53 falls to Morris, 7-6

MORRIS, Minn. — Breckenridge Post 53 dropped a razor-thin baseball game to Morris Post 29 on Thursday, July 6. Breckenridge scored twice in the seventh, but came up short in a 7-6 loss.
Despite falling behind 7-0 after four innings, Breckenridge rallied with four runs in the sixth and seventh innings, stringing together five walks, a hit-by-pitch and two singles.
Joey Conzemius, Alex Sanchez and Zane Mikkelson each walked to loaded the bases in the seventh. Dallen Ernst drove in the final run for Post 53 with a single to left, but Breckenridge struck out in its final two plate appearances, stranding two runners on base.
Gavin Snyder, Cam Nieto and Conzemius each tallied one hit, with Nieto’s double being the only extra-base knock. Ernst provided the other two hits for Post 53, upping his average to a red-hot .533 through eight games. Ernst, a first baseman and designated hitter, has three doubles, six RBIs and five additional runs scored since making his season debut on June 21 vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Coming off back-to-back solid outings vs. Benson/Hancock and Wahpeton, Kaleb Albertson took a small step back for Post 53. The righty grinded through 3.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters.
Snyder and Sanchez combined to pitch 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. Sanchez was especially effective, needing just 13 pitches to get through the sixth inning without issuing a walk or allowing a hit.
Post 53 fell to 7-13 with the loss and will now prepare for postseason pod play Monday, July 10. Game information was not available as of press time.