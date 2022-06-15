Post 53 holds Barnesville to 1 hit in 11-1 road win

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Breckenridge Post 53 improved to 4-3 Monday, June 13, as Jaxson Riggs, Chris Nieto and Joey Conzemius tossed a combined one-hitter across five innings. The 11-1 win over Barnesville was the team’s first 10-run decision of the season.
Cam Nieto played his leadoff role to perfection, batting 1 for 1 with a triple, three walks and four runs. Gavin Snyder was also effective in the two hole, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and one RBI.
Chris Nieto, Alex Sanchez and Collin Roberts all had two RBIs to lead the run production. Peyton Christensen returned to the No. 9 spot of the order after spending some time on the pine with an arm injury. He proved to be a difference maker, reaching by error, delivering a sacrifice, swiping a base and scoring one run.
Riggs drew the start on the mound, pitching three innings of no-hit baseball and walking one. Chris Nieto and Conzemius finished the last two innings, with Conzemius striking out the side in the fifth.
With the pitching staff only recording five strikeouts, the defense went to work. Post 53 committed just one error, a marked improvement from the 18 they had coming into the Minnesota Lakes Conference matchup.
Chris Nieto has come alive at the dish and leads Post 53 with a .467 average, one homer, three doubles and eight RBIs. Jaxson Riggs has maintained a .409 average and Cam Nieto is batting .381 with nine runs and eight stolen bases on the year.
Breckenridge returns to Cowboy Field at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, with one game against Rival Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota.
