Post 53 Juniors drop divisional games

Zane Mikkelson (left) and Kaleb Albertson (right) had good performances in a pair of tough losses for Post 53 Junior Legion on Tuesday.

CLARISSA, Minn. – The Breckenridge Post 53 Junior Legion baseball team lost both games of a divisional double-header on Tuesday, July 13 to Upsala/Swanville Area and Browerville. The scores were 14-2 and 7-3, respectively. The outcome drops Breckenridge to fifth place in the Red River Division II standings with a conference record of 4-5.

Starting pitcher Peyton Christensen performed admirably in the opening action vs. USA, but four defensive errors blew the game open in the early innings. Fielding miscues coupled with a two-run home run dug Breckenridge into a 6-1 deficit after two innings. Christensen was in a zone on the mound, striking out five batters and walking zero across two innings. The ace of the pitching staff and Breckenridge’s nightly leadoff hitter, Christensen also kickstarted the offense with a single down the right field line and scored Post 53’s first run of the game.

Kaleb Albertson was a bright spot on defense for Breckenridge. The first baseman continued his run of gold glove play, making several nice catches in the dirt and up high on throws across the diamond. Albertson has cemented an every day role at first with consistent contributions in the fielding department and a propensity for tagging runners out on close pickoff plays.

Game two saw Zane Mikkelson take the mound for Post 53 against a talented Browerville team. He too was met with shaky defense behind him, but worked through a four-run first inning to pitch five and one-third innings, striking out four batters and allowing two earned runs in the loss. It was the third straight outing with two or fewer earned runs for Mikkelson.

Breckenridge rallied with a two-run effort in the sixth inning, keyed by back-to-back singles from Gavin Snyder and Mark Wermerskirchen. Dallen Ernst drove in the first run on a fielder’s choice and Trey Vogelbacher plated the second on a single to right field. Ernst finished the game on the mound for Breckenridge, pitching one and two-thirds innings of one-run baseball.

Next up for Breckenridge is a home double-header against Moorhead 15U at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Post 53 also hosts a double-header vs. Fergus Falls Junior Legion at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Both contests will take place at Breckenridge High School’s junior varsity baseball field.

