Breckenridge Post 53 couldn’t get anything going Friday, June 24, vs. Pelican Rapids Post 17 in a 3-0 home loss. The Orange Sox’ starting pitcher struck out 14 batters, walked none and limited the hosts to four hits.
The middle infield wasted two perfectly good throws by Post 53 catcher Jaxson Riggs in the very first inning. Riggs had both runners hung out to dry on steal attempts at second, but his shortstop and second baseman could not receive the throws to end the inning.
The first ball was fielded several feet in front of the base by Collin Roberts, making a tag impossible. The second throw sailed into center field, as Joey Conzemius lowered his glove early, failing to realize he didn’t have the ball as he motioned for a tag. Riggs ultimately canned a base stealer for the final out of the inning, but not before Post 17 was spotted a 2-0 lead.
Conzemius redeemed himself at the plate with a leadoff double in the third inning. He advanced to third base on a passed ball, but the next three batters struck out to leave Post 53 empty handed. Cameron Nieto, Chris Nieto and Trey Vogelbacher had the other three hits for Breckenridge in the contest, with Chris Nieto nabbing the only stolen base.
Gavin Snyder had a bad-luck outing on the bump, characterized by an inability to get the close calls. He worked around a tight strike zone to complete six innings, allowing three runs (zero earned), four hits and a back-breaking seven walks. Snyder struck out two and allowed one extra-base hit, lowering his season-long ERA to 3.00 in the process.
Roberts pitched the seventh, allowing one hit and striking out one in a shutout frame. Post 53 struggled to throw first-pitch strikes, working ahead in the count to just 16 of 31 batters. Through 16 games, Breckenridge has walked 64 batters and hit 22 more, generating a team ERA of 4.12 and allowing nearly two baserunners per inning.
Breckenridge is now 6-10 on the season heading into the Independence Day Border Battle Classic vs. Wahpeton (16-2). The annual Fourth of July showdown takes place at 8 p.m. Monday at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park. Fireworks will follow the contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.