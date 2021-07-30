Post 53 playoff performers

Breckenridge Post 53 recorded seven playoff wins in 2021, scoring 90 runs on 84 hits. Here’s a breakdown of the top individual performers from Post 53’s runner-up sub-state playoff run.
Cooper Yaggie led the way with a .500 average across 32 plate appearances. The senior shortstop also topped the team in runs (14), home runs (2) and doubles (6). Yaggie led Breckenridge in strikeouts (17) and innings pitched (13) on the mound. Yaggie will take his talents to St. John’s University as a dual commit for baseball and football.
Cameron Nieto paced Post 53 in playoff hits (14) and stolen bases (5). The speedy table-setter finished the season with a .416 average across 28 games in the leadoff spot. Nieto will return to Post 53 for his junior season and likely patrol center field once again.
Christian Nieto pummeled the ball with runners in scoring position, leading his squad in runs batted in with 16. The North Dakota State College of Science commit smashed a grand slam among his 17 quality at bats, while slotting in at second base on defense.
Connor Twidwell found ways to reach base throughout the postseason. He was hit by pitch seven times and walked five more for a team-leading .607 on base percentage. Twidwell was untouchable on the hill, setting the standard in wins (3), earned run average (.070) and walks and hits per inning (.080). Twidwell allowed just six hits in three appearances. The brute, yet highly athletic first baseman, will head to Minnesota State University Moorhead to begin his football career this fall.
