Post 53 rallies for second straight night to beat Ashby in extras

Breckenridge Post 53 catcher Zane Mikkelson came through with a game-tying double in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s comeback victory over Ashby. Breckenridge is off to a fast start to the summer season with a pair of high-scoring road wins.

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith

ASHBY, Minn. — For the second time in as many nights Tuesday, June 6, Breckenridge stormed back in the last inning to defeat Ashby, 13-8 in eight innings. Once again, Breckenridge used late offense in the last few frames to mount another come-from-behind victory.

Gavin Snyder got the nod for Post 53, throwing three innings, allowing seven runs (one earned). Trey Vogelbacher relieved him, throwing five innings and allowing zero earned runs. Post 53 had contributions from many faces on offense with multiple hits by Cam Nieto, Snyder, Joey Conzemius, Alex Sanchez and Vogelbacher.



