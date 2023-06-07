Post 53 rallies for second straight night to beat Ashby in extras

Breckenridge Post 53 catcher Zane Mikkelson came through with a game-tying double in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s comeback victory over Ashby. Breckenridge is off to a fast start to the summer season with a pair of high-scoring road wins.
ASHBY, Minn. — For the second time in as many nights Tuesday, June 6, Breckenridge stormed back in the last inning to defeat Ashby, 13-8 in eight innings. Once again, Breckenridge used late offense in the last few frames to mount another come-from-behind victory.
Gavin Snyder got the nod for Post 53, throwing three innings, allowing seven runs (one earned). Trey Vogelbacher relieved him, throwing five innings and allowing zero earned runs. Post 53 had contributions from many faces on offense with multiple hits by Cam Nieto, Snyder, Joey Conzemius, Alex Sanchez and Vogelbacher.
We got off to a fast start by scoring three runs in the top of the first and adding another run in the second and third innings. It was a similar story to Monday, as errors allowed the opposing team to take the lead.
Heading in to the top of the seventh we were down by two runs and with runners on first and second base. Zane Mikkelson came up with a clutch two-out double, scoring Conzemius and Sanchez from first base. Mikkelson has been struggling at the plate a bit, but he’s been putting together competitive at-bats. He couldn’t have broke out at a better time with that huge hit tying the game for us.
In the extra inning, the Breckenridge bats came alive, utilizing a couple walks and big hits to put five runs across. Vogelbacher slammed the door shut in the bottom of the eighth for the win.
I was extremely proud of our guys to once again come from behind in the last inning and battle back to earn a win. We got contributions from 1-9 in the order today as well as some key defensive replacements who made some great plays in the field including Breckin Anderson who made some big plays in right field tonight.
Post 53 will not play Thursday due to Brooten still playing high school ball. They take their 2-0 record on the road to Frazee on Monday.
