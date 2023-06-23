Post 53 slides by Barnesville, 5-4

Post 53 second baseman Gavin Hoffert can’t contain his excitement as veteran umpire Roy King rules a Barnesville runner out on the bases. Joey Conzemius fired the ball into the infield to catch Asher O’Brien off the bag on a force play.
Breckenridge Post 53 turned the page Thursday, snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Barnesville. It’s hard to believe, but Thursday’s game was the last home game of the season for Post 53, making the one-run triumph just a bit sweeter.
Trey Vogelbacher drew the start for Post 53 and completed 6.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and five walks. Vogelbacher tallied four strikeouts while routinely changing speeds, cruising through the first inning on just eight pitches.
Post 53 scored twice in the home half of the first. Cam Nieto doubled, Joey Conzemius walked and Alex Sanchez tripled to right field to bring both runners around. Sanchez also made an impact defensively with a sliding catch in center field that sent him breakdancing on his back.
Breckenridge tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Vogelbacher led off with a double, Peyton Christensen reached on a fielder’s choice, and both players scored on a single by Nieto. Gavin Snyder singled to plate Nieto and give the home team a 5-1 lead.
Barnesville scored one in the sixth, before rallying in the final frame, using a pair of singles and three walks to draw within a run. With the bases loaded, Nieto served up a full-count fastball to leadoff man Quincey Morey that found the sweet spot of the bat and carried quickly to left field. Joey Conzemius tracked the ball toward the foul line and made a sprinting catch to end the game.
Every time it seemed Post 53 would blow up in the field, they were able to make a play. Whether it was first baseman Zane Mikkelson scooping a dirtball for the third out, or Conzemius alertly catching a runner off base to end the inning, Breckenridge slammed the brakes on its losing skid and improved its season record to 4-7.
Nieto led the offense in a 2-for-3 performance, registering two RBIs and two additional runs. Snyder, Vogelbacher and Sanchez had one hit apiece. Conzemius drew a walk and Paul Armitage was hit-by-pitch twice.
For Barnesville, Jay Tschumerin pitched all six innings, surrendering four earned runs on five hits and three walks. Tschumerin recorded four strikeouts, pitching to contact during an efficient 77-pitch start.
Carson Haugen led the Barnesville offense in a 2-for-3 performance, scoring twice. Tschumerin, Ehlert, Morey and Pauna had one hit each, with Ehlert’s double being the only extra-base knock.