Post 53 slides by Barnesville, 5-4

Breckenridge Post 53 turned the page Thursday, snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Barnesville. It’s hard to believe, but Thursday’s game was the last home game of the season for Post 53, making the one-run triumph just a bit sweeter.

Trey Vogelbacher drew the start for Post 53 and completed 6.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and five walks. Vogelbacher tallied four strikeouts while routinely changing speeds, cruising through the first inning on just eight pitches.

Post 53 starting pitcher Trey Vogelbacher eclipsed 100 pitches Thursday vs. Barnesville to earn the victory.
Breckenridge catcher Cam Nieto slides safely into home.
Post 53 second baseman Gavin Hoffert can’t contain his excitement as veteran umpire Roy King rules a Barnesville runner out on the bases. Joey Conzemius fired the ball into the infield to catch Asher O’Brien off the bag on a force play.


