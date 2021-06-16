Post 53 sweeps Frazee, defeats Hawley

The Breckenridge Post 53 American Legion baseball team is off to a fast start. They defeated Frazee 6-5 and 16-0 in their double header Tuesday, June 15. Post 53 has been off to a fast start offensively, scoring 38 runs in their first four games. Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman spent the high school season developing their arms.
“It’s nice to see some of these other guys on the mound,” Hiedeman said. “We’ve been working with them throughout the spring to get their arms developed for two months, to get ready and throw strikes. Early on in the spring, a lot of those guys weren’t ready to throw strikes. I’m really happy all of those guys are stepping up.”
Connor Twidwell started game one, and pitched five innings and allowed three unearned runs and Chris Nieto and Emitt Vig came in relief for Post 53. Nieto wasn’t much of a pitcher for the Cowboys during the high school season, but he’s looking to develop and get his arm going for the regular season. He pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two unearned runs, with Vig getting the save for Post 53.
Game two was an offensive show for Post 53. They had 16 runs on 15 hits with Frazee having seven errors in the five inning game. Frazee was two-hit with Jace Werner, allowing both hits in his three innings of work and Jace Heege allowing no hits in the final two innings. Sam Ovsak went a combined 4-for-6 with a combined five RBIs in both games.
Post 53 followed up their sweep with a 17-3 win at Hawley Wednesday, June 15. They will play the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Class B team Friday, June 18 at John Randall Field for the Wahpeton Invitational.
