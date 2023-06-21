Post 53 swept by Parkers Prairie, Snyder shows pop at the plate

Gavin Snyder raises the roof after getting ahold of a triple vs. Parkers Prairie. Snyder didn't let a so-so defensive game disrupt his timing at the plate, nearly leading Breckenridge to a comeback win in game one of the doubleheader.

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith

Breckenridge Post 53 dropped a pair of home games to Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, June 20, falling by respective scores of 7-5 and 10-0 at Cowboy Field.

Post 53 rallied in the opener, pushing across three runs in the bottom of the seventh on a double and two walks. Gavin Snyder tapped into his power swing, smacking a double and a triple in a 2-for-3 performance. Cam Nieto doubled, while Joey Conzemius and Trey Vogelbacher singled in the loss.



