Post 53 swept by Parkers Prairie, Snyder shows pop at the plate

Gavin Snyder raises the roof after getting ahold of a triple vs. Parkers Prairie. Snyder didn't let a so-so defensive game disrupt his timing at the plate, nearly leading Breckenridge to a comeback win in game one of the doubleheader.
Breckenridge Post 53 dropped a pair of home games to Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, June 20, falling by respective scores of 7-5 and 10-0 at Cowboy Field.
Post 53 rallied in the opener, pushing across three runs in the bottom of the seventh on a double and two walks. Gavin Snyder tapped into his power swing, smacking a double and a triple in a 2-for-3 performance. Cam Nieto doubled, while Joey Conzemius and Trey Vogelbacher singled in the loss.
Following a 13-strikeout performance in his last start, Peyton Christensen was unable to record a “K” vs. Parkers Prairie, but remained effective on the mound. Christensen battled through 5.1 innings, scattering six hits and two walks on 80 pitches. The competitive righty allowed six runs, but none of them were earned, as Post 53 committed four errors behind him.
Kaleb Albertson had his best outing of the summer in relief, pitching 1.2 innings and holding Post 219 to a pair of hits and one unearned run. Albertson found his rhythm, hitting the strike zone with 18 of his 29 pitches.
Post 53 unraveled in the nightcap, committing eight errors in the field, causing Vogelbacher to exit his start after three innings with a rising a pitch count. Vogelbacher allowed three earned runs and Alex Sanchez allowed none in 1.2 innings of relief, as the game ended after five frames due to the mercy rule.
Nieto had Breckenridge’s only hit in game two. Snyder, Nieto and Vogelbacher each lifted their season averages above .400 following the doubleheader.