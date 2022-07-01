Post 53 wakes up the bats in 10-2 win vs. Ada

Breckenridge Post 53 showed resolve Tuesday, June 28, in a road doubleheader vs. Ada, Minnesota. Post 53 suffered a 3-2 loss in extra innings, before picking up the pieces and thrashing Ada by a score of 10-2 in the nightcap.
The nine-inning opener saw a dormant Breckenridge offense produce three hits, a double by Cameron Nieto and singles by Chris Nieto and Zane Mikkelson. Ada tallied seven hits, benefiting from eight walks in the contest to squeak out the win.
The Nieto brothers split pitching duties, with Cameron working deep into the seventh inning and Chris finishing the contest. The pair combined for eight strikeouts, yet continued the control issues which have wobbled Breckenridge. Three walks followed by a single in the bottom of the ninth sealed the loss.
Breckenridge woke up in game two, tallying 14 walks and hits combined and exploding for nine runs in the second inning. Collin Roberts and Chris Nieto both doubled, as the latter led his team with three RBIs. Jaxson Riggs was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and Breckenridge received singles from Eli Butts and Gavin Snyder.
Alex Sanchez steadied the ship with his best start of the season, a five-inning complete game. He meticulously pitched around six hits, striking out four and issuing three walks to earn the win.
Breckenridge (7-11) hopes the dominant win will catapult them to a competitive showing vs. Wahpeton (20-2) at 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, at John Randall Field in Wahpeton.
