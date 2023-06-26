Post 53 wins one at Montevideo tournament

Breckenridge Post 53 had some success in an American Legion Baseball tournament held June 24-25 in Montevideo, Minnesota. Post 53 dominated Sacred Heart/MACCRAY, 13-1, before losing 7-6 to Montevideo on a walk-off single and falling 17-2 to Glenwood/Lowry.
Breckenridge clobbered Sacred Heart/MACCRAY for 10 runs in the fourth inning and the game was stopped one frame later due to the mercy rule. Post 53 compiled 12 hits, as Cam Nieto (2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs) and Gavin Snyder (2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs) both doubled. Other offensive leaders included Joey Conzemius (2-for-3, 2 R, 5 SB), Trey Vogelbacher (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, SB), Zane Mikkelson (1-for-1, BB, 2 R, SB) and Peyton Christensen (2-for-2, 2 RBIs).
Post 53 leaned on another solid start from Christensen. The righty pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and a walk. Christensen mixed in three strikeouts. Mark Wermerskirchen locked down the final two outs on eight pitches.
Offense was again a strong suit vs. Montevideo as Breckenridge tallied 10 hits. Cam Nieto (3-for-4, 2 R, SB) belted his second double of the tournament. Snyder (2-for-3, BB, R, RBI) and Gavin Hoffert (2-for-2, 2 R) joined Nieto as multi-hit performers, while Conzemius, Vogelbacher and Mikkelson added RBIs. Alex Sanchez also provided a double and two walks.
The hosts responded with nine hits of their own, including a walk-off bunt by Luke Kuno, who finished the game 3-for-3 with three total RBIs.
Jaxson Riggs battled through five innings on the bump, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and four walks. Riggs struck out two batters and threw 102 pitches. Snyder relieved Riggs and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and five walks. Snyder did not record a strikeout.
Full stats from the Glenwood/Lowry loss are not available, as the team hasn’t finished scoring the game.