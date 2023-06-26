Post 53 wins one at Montevideo tournament
Buy Now

Peyton Christensen (left) tallied two hits in Montevideo. Paul Armitage (right) walked twice and scored one run.

 Daily News File Photo

Breckenridge Post 53 had some success in an American Legion Baseball tournament held June 24-25 in Montevideo, Minnesota. Post 53 dominated Sacred Heart/MACCRAY, 13-1, before losing 7-6 to Montevideo on a walk-off single and falling 17-2 to Glenwood/Lowry.

Breckenridge clobbered Sacred Heart/MACCRAY for 10 runs in the fourth inning and the game was stopped one frame later due to the mercy rule. Post 53 compiled 12 hits, as Cam Nieto (2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs) and Gavin Snyder (2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs) both doubled. Other offensive leaders included Joey Conzemius (2-for-3, 2 R, 5 SB), Trey Vogelbacher (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, SB), Zane Mikkelson (1-for-1, BB, 2 R, SB) and Peyton Christensen (2-for-2, 2 RBIs).



Tags