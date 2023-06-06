Post 53 wins slugfest at Barnesville, 13-11

Breckenridge's Gavin Snyder is back for his super senior campaign with Post 53. He played shortstop Monday vs. Barnesville, but has the utility to fill multiple positions and provide a solid arm in the pitching rotation.
BARNESVILLE, Minn. — There was no shortage of excitement in the 2023 Minnesota Lakes Conference season opener Monday, June 5, between Breckenridge Post 53 and Barnesville Post 153. Breckenridge picked up a 13-11 road win as the bitter rivals combined for 20 hits and 11 errors.
Trey Vogelbacher was on fire at the plate for Post 53, batting 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Jay Tschumerin led Barnesville with a 3-for-3 day at the dish, hitting a double and driving in three runs.
Joey Conzemius (1-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs), Gavin Snyder (2-for-4, 2 R) and Gavin Hoffert (2-for-4, R, RBI) were also big for Breckenridge, while Mark Wermerskirchen, Zane Mikkelson and Jaxson Riggs each recorded one hit.
Peyton Christensen, a 2023 graduate of Rothsay High School, got the nod on the mound for Breckenridge. Rothsay doesn't have spring baseball, making Monday's start the season debut for Christensen. The righty fanned five batters, but lasted only 3.2 innings due to errors in the field. He allowed five runs (one earned), on two hits and three walks.
Barnesville starter Peyton Pauna tallied seven strikeouts across three innings, but walks were his demise, as he exited the contest after issuing five free passes and throwing 70 pitches. Barnesville went through five pitchers in the game.
"Post 53 got off to a slow start allowing three runs in the first inning, but settled down after that," Breckenridge head coach Jack Hiedeman said. "This was Peyton's first game back after not playing the high school season, so he was a little rusty to begin with but he settled in nicely and finished his outing strong until he was removed due to the pitch count rule."
Barnesville jumped on Kaleb Albertson for five earned runs, but he was able to complete 1.2 innings before handing the ball off to Cam Nieto. Breckenridge's closer worked around two hits and a pair of walks, striking out three to earn the win. Nieto went 0-for-4 atop the order, but managed to score twice after walking and reaching on an error.
Breckin Anderson scored two runs as a courtesy runner. Alex Sanchez drew two walks and reached via hit-by-pitch.
"Although we gave up 11 runs, our pitchers actually did a fantastic job throwing strikes and being competitive," Hiedeman said. "We are a couple defensive plays away from not giving up very many runs. Our bats started slow, but in the last three innings we scored 10 runs with competitive at-bats and timely hits."
