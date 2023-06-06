Post 53 wins slugfest at Barnesville, 13-11

Breckenridge's Gavin Snyder is back for his super senior campaign with Post 53. He played shortstop Monday vs. Barnesville, but has the utility to fill multiple positions and provide a solid arm in the pitching rotation. 

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — There was no shortage of excitement in the 2023 Minnesota Lakes Conference season opener Monday, June 5, between Breckenridge Post 53 and Barnesville Post 153. Breckenridge picked up a 13-11 road win as the bitter rivals combined for 20 hits and 11 errors.

Post 53 slugger Trey Vogelbacher ripped the cover off the baseball in Monday's American Legion Baseball season opener in Barnesville, Minn.

Trey Vogelbacher was on fire at the plate for Post 53, batting 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Jay Tschumerin led Barnesville with a 3-for-3 day at the dish, hitting a double and driving in three runs. 

Peyton Christensen was capped at 60 pitches in his first appearance of the year. He showcased great swing-and-miss pitches with five strikeouts. 


