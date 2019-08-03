Breckenridge didn’t bring home the coveted state championship, but they were able to end their season with a victory on Saturday, Aug. 3. After falling to BOLD (Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian), Minnesota, by a score of 5-1 in the morning, Breck turned around to play tournament host Ely, Minnesota. Post 53 shook off a slow start, which included three lightning delays, and cruised to a 7-1 win.
After walking a batter with in the bottom of the opening inning, Post 53 tied it up in their next trip to the plate. Brayden Wahl boomed a double and a sac bunt by Jake Wendorff set up Max Johnson’s RBI rip over the second baseman.
Breckenridge cashed in on multiple free bases as they put four more on the board in the next inning. Wahl came through for another big hit to plate a runner and the rest of the rally runs came on bases-loaded walks.
The final scores came off an error and an RBI single from Wendorff, respectively.
Carter Haugen pitched the first four innings and Andrew Kram finished off the final inning in a shortened game.
Breck will bid farewell to super-seniors Tommy Hiedeman, Kram and Porter. Seniors Luke Arnhalt, Johnson, Jeremy Stack and Wendorff are young enough to return next season, but it was the final game for their classmates Hunter Feigum, Chris Korinek and Hayden Schuler.
Breck ends their season with a record of 20-8.
For full coverage of the state tournament, make sure to read Tuesday’s Daily News.
