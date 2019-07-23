After winning the first game in their West Central North Pod, Breckenridge needed two more wins to advance. Post 53 took on a tough Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, team and came away with a 4-3 victory on Saturday, July 20. They came back the next day for another bout with Parkers and advanced with another 4-3 win in Evansville, Minnesota.
“I am so glad we won because I did not want to play those guys again. We needed to go three and out and we did,” Breckenridge coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “We found a way to win and that’s a very good baseball team.”
Saturday Game
Mitch Porter was slated to pitch Breck’s second playoff game, but was under the weather and couldn’t throw an entire game. Andrew Kram, Porter’s fellow super senior, stepped in to take over pitching duties. After giving up three runs in the opening inning, Kram settled in and shut Post 219 down the rest of his time on the hill.
“If you go back and look at Andrew’s history, he’s had some unbelievable outings in crunch games. Andrew, for not pitching much this year and not throwing many innings, threw 105 pitches and was awesome,” Hiedeman said. “Even those three runs were not on him. I told Andrew when he came off, ‘I’ll remember that outing for many, many years to come.’ That was a gutsy, critical, unbelievable performance by Andrew.”
After being kept off the board for three innings, Post 53 came through for a three-run inning of their own. Emmit Vig plated Porter with an infield single, Jake Wendorff grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Hunter Feigum and an error at second base brought in the tying run.
Porter battled through his illness to come finish the game in relief. It was a gamble for Post 53 as they would have possibly used Porter the next day. They decided to burn their best pitcher and it paid off.
Porter entered the game with two men on base. It didn’t start off the way he’d like with his first pitch pegging a batter to load the bases, but the next batter flew out to end the inning.
Porter struck out two of hitters in a one-two-three inning seventh inning, but the offense didn’t get a run to force extra innings. With two outs in the top of the eighth, Kram and Jeremy Stack each walked. Porter blooped a single to left and Kram booked it home where he was in for a close play. The throw was in time, but the catcher dropped the ball to give Breckenridge the lead.
“The baseball gods were with us today. We didn’t get a break that entire game and then we got two handle-shots that dropped,” Hiedeman said.
The go-ahead run was exciting enough, but the game took a bizarre twist from there. During the same play, Stack ran to third base. The catcher tossed it down the third-base line and his throw was off the mark into Hiedeman’s back. Stack took advantage of the loose ball and dove in for the run, but the umpires talked it over and called him out due to coach interference.
“Obviously I have a difference in opinion on the call, but to me it was pretty obvious. I had my back turned around and was standing in the coach’s box and the catcher hits me in the back. I’m looking at the runner coming into third,” Hiedeman said. “That’s just a bad call, but that’s baseball. You get some that go your way and some that go the other way and you just keep playing. Today it didn’t matter, but that could’ve been a critical call.”
The second run ended up not mattering as Parkers went three up and three down once again. Porter came through with another pair of Ks, but Brayden Wahl’s leaping grab to get the leadoff hitter out was the highlight of the inning.
“Mitch was stellar today coming in. That was for all the marbles. We win this game then we have to just win one more and we have two guys eligible to pitch tomorrow,” Hiedeman said. “We lose this game and sure we’ve got another one, but we’re done. We’re not getting through this tournament. This was a do-or-die situation.”
Sunday Game
Parkers Prairie bested Prairie River Baseball Association, Minnesota, to get another shot at Breckenridge. There were a lot of similarities to Saturday’s game. Post 219 jumped out to an early lead, a pitcher had to power through injury to come in and save the day, a three-run sixth inning and Post 53 came from behind for a 4-3 victory.
“It was almost identical. How many times have you seen that through the high school season and this year? Over and over,” Hiedeman said. “The later it gets in the game the more nervous you get, but I’ve seen them do it so many times I almost expected it.”
Parkers opened the championship battle with a pair of runs. The top-seeded squad capitalized on a flurry of walks and in the bottom of the third Breck called in Connor Twidwell to get them out of a jam. The young righty allowed one run to score, but pitched a shutout the rest of the way. He finished with strikeouts on the day.
“You’ve got to give Connor Twidwell credit, because he wasn’t feeling good. We haven’t pitched him much and you can’t throw a guy into a bigger firestorm than that,” Hiedeman said. “He was awesome on the mound tonight. I mean really good. He changed speeds, threw strikes and got ahead against almost every hitter. He was as good as you can be.”
Not only did Twidwell put the team on his (injured) back, he also went to bat for Post 53. Hiedeman told Twidwell to just bunt to keep his injury from worsening, but his advice fell on deaf ears. Trailing by a run in the top of the sixth, Twidwell dribbled the game-winning hit over third base to score Jack Aigner and Max Johnson.
“On top of it all, (Twidwell) got the game-winning hit and he could hardly swing a bat,” Hiedeman said. “I don’t know what more you can ask of a kid that’s got a bad back other than that. He’ll remember that for a long time.”
Prior to the heroic hit from Twidwell, Johnson got on base when he roped a hit down the left-field line. The only Breck run to come outside the sixth inning was off an RBI single from Jake Wendorff. The third baseman almost added another RBI with a sacrifice fly, but the runner left early. He also got the final out of the game when a rocket was hit at him and he tagged a runner headed to third.
“This year Jake’s been stellar in the field and he’s done a heck of a job for us on the mound. His defense is what’s been keeping him in our lineup,” Hiedeman said. “Nobody’s worked harder than Jake. Two or three times a day he’s been coming to the batting cage on his own taking tons of swings outside of practice and it shows. Everybody in the dugout has seen how hard he works and that’s leadership. You couldn’t ask for a better leader.”
Stack was another standout on the day. He had a pair of doubles (one a couple feet short of leaving the park), a single, a walk and a diving catch in center field.
“I told Jeremy after the game, ‘God, Jeremy, if you would’ve hit the stupid thing 2 feet higher you would’ve made life a lot easier.’ He’s just an exciting player. You almost don’t appreciate how good he is. When he’s not there, then you appreciate what he does,” Hiedeman said. “He gets to so many balls and makes it look so easy. He does so many things well and he’s been consistent all year doing it.”
Next up for Breckenridge is their sub-state tournament in Minnewaska, Minnesota. They drew the No. 1 seed and will take on Morris, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26.
“If we can get everybody on the same page, everybody hitting and moving in the same direction, who knows what happens at sub-state?” Hiedeman said. “We’ll see what happens. We’re moving on for now and that was the goal.”
