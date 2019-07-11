After falling to LaMoure by five runs earlier in the season, Wahpeton had to wake up the bats if they were going to compete this time around. Post 20 came through with 14 hits on their way to an 8-6 road win on Monday, July 8.
“We definitely showed up in the hitting department. That was very nice to see,” Wahpeton coach Kelly McNary said. “We knew they were going to hit the ball. They’re a good hitting team, but this time we were able to keep up with them.”
Dawson Hofman had hits in each of his four at-bats. One of them was a double and he plated three runners in the explosive showing.
“Overall as a group we hit well, but Dawson stands out with four. We ended up naming him our player of the game for his performance,” McNary said. “He’s capable of driving the ball. He’s been a little spotty here and there and he’s been battling some injuries as well. Last night he looked pretty good offensively and defensively.”
Hofman is the No. 3 hitter and the other trio of batters in the top four also had multiple hits. Jake Uhlich had a pair of doubles, Trenton Dufner had three base rips and Nick Bronson banged a pair of hits in the cleanup spot.
“We hope we can keep it that way. We’ve got three games of conference games coming up so hopefully not only the top guys can keep hitting, but it’ll get contagious throughout the order,” McNary said.
Bryce Schmit and Isaac Getz each tossed a pair of innings on the mound. Hunter Wamre finished out the last three innings.
“Hunter Wamre came in and finished the game nicely for us. All of our pitchers did well all game long,” McNary said.
Post 20 had an 8-1 lead when their foes made it interesting in the fifth with five runs.
“We had a nice little lead, but then they had a rally. We had a couple walks and they chipped away with a few hits of their own,” McNary said.
Wahpeton hosts Kindred, North Dakota, for a Wednesday, July 10 doubleheader. The counter is at 5:30 with a non-counter following.
“If we get on a nice little roll we can definitely move up in the standings. That would be our team goal is to try to finish somewhere in the middle,” McNary said. “We’ve got a lot of ground to make up so we probably won’t be one or two, but if we can find ourselves somewhere in the middle at the end that would be great.”
Offensive Stats
Jake Uhlich- 2-4, 2 2B, HBP, 2 RBI, 2 R
Trenton Dufner- 3-4, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB
Dawson Hofman- 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI
Nick Bronson- 2-4, RBI
Zach Manock- 1-4, R, SB, K
Isaac Loosmore- 1-3, RBI, SB, K
Hunter Wamre- 0-1
Jonah Enochson- 0-3, HBP, 2 K
Bryce Schmit- 0-1
Isaac Getz- 1-2, BB, 2 R
Sawyer Malme- 0-4, 2 K
Pitching Stats
Bryce Schmit- 2 IP, 1 R, 2 K, BB
Isaac Getz- 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 K, 2 BB
Hunter Wamre- 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 4 K, 2 BB
