Predicting 5 headlines for 2021

2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for most of us. Some have gone through a lot more than others. Regardless of how your 2020 ended and how it affected you, the new year has a lot to offer for Breckenridge-Wahpeton for sports. Here are five headlines that we could possibly see in 2021.
The return of NDSCS has arrived
In January 2021, we are expected to get competition back for the first time at North Dakota State College of Science in about nine months. Winter sports prematurely ended for most sports and spring sports were robbed of a season. So to see the athletes get back on the field and play is something that all of us are looking forward to. The first competition that we will get to see is NDSCS basketball (mens and womens) both playing their first home regular season basketball game on Friday, Jan. 29 against Miles College. Football will be returning this fall as well. The Wildcats chose not to play in the proposed spring 2021 season for the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference and are looking to getting back on the field in 2021. As for now, spring sports are on as scheduled as NDSCS Baseball and Softball will be returning to the diamond in the spring.
North Dakota and Minnesota to lift all sports restrictions
No matter how you felt about athletes returning to fall sports in 2020, all of us can’t wait to have fans packed in the stands, students to be filling the student sections, and parents to return to games because we all need it in 2021. The community needs to be back at sporting events because it brings everyone together, regardless of what is happening in everyone’s personal life. With the vaccine out for the coronavirus, we should see when and how these restrictions could be lifted throughout the spring and summer time for sports and hopefully we are back to normalcy in the sports world by fall 2021.
The start of a legacy for Cowboys basketball
Stevin Lipp, 21, is one of the youngest varsity basketball head coaches in the U.S. Tracking the first year of his progression as a coach is going to be intriguing for years to come. Lipp is working under unusual circumstances with the restriction of not starting practices until Monday, Jan. 4 and potentially not starting any games until Thursday, Jan. 14. Lipp is working with players that played as freshman while he was a senior for Breckenridge. Lipp is going to have to work with players who he’s going to implement into his system for years to come. Lipp is also a third-generation Cowboy as he is looking to be a big part of this community for years to come.
Huskies football seeks massive leap
The Wahpeton Huskies football team will be going into next season looking for a big turn around year. They finished 2020 with a disappointing 1-7 record, losing three games by two points or less. They are returning some big names next season, including Blake Schafer and Caden Kappes. Both Schafer and Kappes are going to be keys to a potentially high powered offense again for the Huskies. They will be in tight games again, but expect some of those close losses they had last season to turn into wins.
Cowboys football to fill big boots
The Breckenridge football team will be going into next season down 16 seniors. This will be intriguing for the Cowboys because there is going to be a lot of holes to fill for some very talented players. There is going to be questions next season on how some of the Cowboy players will adjust to their new roles on the team and how they will handle being the defending Section 6A champions. Head Coach Chad Fredericksen is looking for a big year out of his team regardless of the circumstances. The team this past season dealt with a lot of adversity with their schedule getting moved around so many times, including playing the Section 6A championship with two days notice.
It will be interesting to see how some of these players on a new team develop their training and begin practicing with a full summer of practices and lifting.
