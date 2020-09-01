President Trump meets with Big Ten Commissioner about potential football season

President Trump spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday, Sept. 1 about a potential Big Ten football season.
"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
Warren shocked the country when he announced the cancellation of the Big Ten season on Aug. 11. Last week, eight Nebraska football players sued the Big Ten. The Big Ten disclosed on Monday that 11 of the 14 Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors voted against playing college football this season which included Minnesota President Joan Gabel. Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State voted for a season which led to the lawsuit by the eight Nebraska football players. The Big Ten was the first power five conference to cancel their season as the Pac-12 immediately followed.
Kevin Warren's son, Powers, is a tight end for Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Powers Warren has not opted out of this season and neither has the SEC. Other notable conferences that canceled their college football seasons were the Ivy League, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West.
