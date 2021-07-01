The annual July 4 Border Battle between both Breckenridge and Wahpeton Legion teams is a tradition unlike any other. With both baseball teams playing like they are this season, the game should live up to its hype.
There will actually be two border games this year. The first is between the Breckenridge Post 53 Jr. Legion and Wahpeton's Post 20 Class B teams. Wahpeton went across the river and defeated Breckenridge 15-4 on Friday, June 25. This time around, Wahpeton will host Breckenridge in the first of Sunday night's games at John Randall Field.
The second game features Wahpeton's Class A Post 20 team hosting Breckenridge Post 53. Both teams have had very successful seasons. Wahpeton's 12-man roster (for both teams) is something that has been overlooked throughout the season because of the durability they are able to provide each game. The stability of the pitching staff makes this match one to look forward to. Wahpeton's 17-2 record as of Tuesday, June 29 is an example of their dominance.
Breckenridge has also had a good run to start the season. They are 10-3 overall, with all of their defeats in tournament play being one-run losses. They've embraced the process since the start of spring. With many players still developing throughout the high school and now Legion season, they've had a lot of pitchers throwing. Jace Hegge and Adam Ohm are two pitchers added to the everyday rotation. Chris Nieto is also seeing more innings throughout the season.
Post 20 vs. Post 53 has the potential to be a high-scoring game, as both teams have lineups that can contribute on offense in very dynamic ways. Wahpeton has scored all year on great base running and making contact with the baseball. Breckenridge has scored on plenty of big hits this season.
The first game will be held at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4, with fireworks following at dusk.
