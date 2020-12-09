Q & A: Addie Vancura

Occupation: 4th grade teacher at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, MN
Hometown: Barnesville, MN
Family: Carol Vancura (mom), Don Vancura (dad, passed away in June of 2020), Holly Vancura (sister), Eric Vancura (brother)
Hobbies: Running, reading, playing volleyball, camping, time with family and friends.
What is one big life lesson that you’ve learned from playing and coaching during your volleyball career?
Anything can be achieved with hard work, effort, and a positive attitude.
What is one coaching point that you stress to your players the most? Why?
Control the things that you can control. We can’t spend time worrying about things we can’t change and the more we focus on what we can control will have a bigger impact on our successes.
What do you enjoy the most about coaching at Wahpeton High School? Why?
I love being able to share the game that has given me so much with others and the opportunity to see the athletes take on new challenges everyday and succeed no matter how big or small of a challenge it was. The girls are amazing to work with and their positivity and enthusiasm to work hard is contagious!
