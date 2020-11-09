Q & A: Brad Shaw

Age: 29
Occupation: North Dakota State College of Science Men's Basketball Assistant Coach
Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota.
Family: Jackie Shaw (Mother), Jim Shaw (Father) who currently writes a weekly column for the Fargo Forum. Parents still live in Fargo. My sisters Jennifer and Natalie Shaw live in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Hobbies: Exercise, Basketball, Tennis, attempt at becoming a better golfer during the pandemic, Flag Football at NDSCS
What were some of the best moments throughout your career in basketball (playing, managing, coaching, etc.)?
It was awesome being named all conference and making it to the state tournament as a senior at Fargo South. My freshman year at Nebraska we beat Texas at home who was about to become the no. 1 team in the country. Having the opportunity to work for two terrific head coaches and their staffs at UNL was a tremendous experience.
Going on the road with the Huskers during the 2013-2014 season was a blast with some huge wins including at Michigan State and that squad made it to the big dance. My first year as an assistant coach back in 2015-2016 at Miami University Hamilton in Ohio, we had an epic buzzer beater to tie the game in our Conference Championship.
During my tenure at Johnson & Wales University in Florida we were always the underdog and were able to knock off a ton of ranked NAIA opponents. Last year at Dickinson State we really finished the season strong winning seven of 10 including over eventual conference champ Mayville State. One of the biggest joys as a coach is to see my players receive recognition for their hard work on the court and in the classroom and it's really fun to see the men they have become.
What attracted you the most to becoming an assistant coach at NDSCS?
NDSCS is a huge part of my family. My grandfather taught welding here for 42 years. I was always here as a kid since my grandparents lived in Wahpeton. My mother is a science school graduate, along with two aunts and two uncles. My Uncle, Mike Sethney played basketball here back in 60s and his team photos are up in the hallway. The Blikres were next-door neighbors to my grandparents as well. Clair and LaVonne Blikre were actually hosts at my parents' wedding. I was able to see the Wildcats practice last year in Dickinson on their way to the conference tournament and had a great feel for their work ethic, conditioning and comradery. This feels like a homecoming for me and I'm fired up to be here.
What is one thing you are most looking forward to while coaching at NDSCS?
I look forward to winning a conference title. I can't wait to bring out the best in our players on and off the court. NDSCS has a tremendous winning culture. This is a terrific group of young men that have what it takes to get it done. Coach Engen and Jordan Burton have been a great group to work with and I'm looking forward to making memories with the Wildcat family.
What is one piece of advice that you have provided or received that relates most to basketball and life?
