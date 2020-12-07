Q & A: Brian Watson

Occupation: Payroll and Benefits Manager at Circle of Nations School in Wahpeton
Family:
Wife: Emily Watson (8th Grade Math Teacher at Wahpeton Middle School)
Children: Lataya, Brevan, Bramlee and Emily
Hometown: Peoria, Illinois
Hobbies: Golf, Texas Hold ’em and Motorcycles.
What has been the best part about coaching girls basketball at Wahpeton?
This is my 11th season and coaching here has been an incredible privilege. The relationships that have been built with players, families, and fans over the years has been amazing. Four years of high school can go by pretty fast for players but the memories and experiences they leave me with are priceless.
Favorite basketball moment as a coach or player? Why?
Hard to pick just one as a coach. 1) 2013 State Qualifier win making it to state for the first time in 27 years. This was a special group of ladies that helped restore the program. 2) 2017 home playoff game vs West Fargo. This was the largest home crowd for a Lady Huskies game in my tenure. The atmosphere in the gym that day was off the charts. This was also Tylee Irwin’s last home game for the Lady Huskies. 3.) My favorite win as a coach — 2016 State Quarter Final win over Mandan in Bismarck. Former players from that team know why that one is special. As a player, Playing in my first Sioux/Bison game while playing at University of North Dakota. When the rivalry was still a rivalry. Nothing else like a Sioux/Bison game.
How has the team been at their first week of practice? Who are some players to watch for this season?
We are off to a good start. The first week has gone very well. We have a young team. We return one starter and three players with real varsity experience. That leaves a lot of girls who are experiencing their first varsity practices. We have lots of things to cover in a short period of time. But so far the girls have been working hard in practice. With the delayed start date I think everyone was ready to get things going.
We are looking to get continued leadership from Senior Haley Kjar returning point guard. As a two year starter she has the most varsity experience on the team. Lidia Motl and McKena Koolmo a pair of sophomores, both started last season playing C-Squad. But finished playing quality varsity minutes. Motl is extremely quick and has a good nose for the ball. Koolmo has the ability to get to the basket as well as score from outside. Junior Aiyana Allard is a 3-point shooter who also saw some time last year. Senior Gabby Baumgardner is a player returning to basketball after taking a season off. She adds quickness and speed to the team. The Lack of varsity experience combined with our youth may make things difficult at times. But, this group of ladies has the potential to grow and improve as the season progresses. If things go well we could surprise a few teams late in the season. With everything going on right now. We are thankful to be on the court and we hope all games can be played this season.
