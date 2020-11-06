Q & A: Chris Nieto

Age: 17
Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball
Family: Leslie Coronado (mother), Michael Nieto (father), Cameron Nieto (younger brother), Vaughan Nieto (younger sister), Kennedy Nieto (younger sister)
Hobbies: Working out, playing video games, MMA fighting, watching television.
Favorite memory at Breckenridge: Making it to the Fargodome last year for the Section Championship Game
Best advice you have given/received: If you have a dream, go out and get it! Don't let anyone get in the way of that dream.
Plans after high school: Play football at the next level, start MMA fighting, go to school to be a chiropractor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.