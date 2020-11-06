Q & A: Chris Nieto
Age: 17

Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball

Family: Leslie Coronado (mother), Michael Nieto (father), Cameron Nieto (younger brother), Vaughan Nieto (younger sister), Kennedy Nieto (younger sister)

Hobbies: Working out, playing video games, MMA fighting, watching television. 

Favorite memory at Breckenridge: Making it to the Fargodome last year for the Section Championship Game

Best advice you have given/received: If you have a dream, go out and get it! Don't let anyone get in the way of that dream. 

Plans after high school: Play football at the next level, start MMA fighting, go to school to be a chiropractor. 

