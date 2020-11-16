Q & A: Daniel Erlandson

Age: 17
Sports:Football, Wrestling, Track, Baseball
Hometown: Breckenridge, MN
Hobbies: Going to the lake, cooking and competitive board games with the family.
Favorite Athlete: Mike Alstott
Favorite Team: Breckenridge Cowboys
What has been your favorite moment while playing sports at Breckenridge and why?
My favorite moment was making it to the semifinals at State Wrestling for the first time and also breaking my brother’s pin record in the same tournament.
Who has been the biggest inspiration for you growing up and why?
My biggest inspiration is my twin older brothers, Greg and Stephen, I remember being just a little guy and wanting to be like them when they were older. They worked hard, were kind to everyone, and just overall awesome guys. They’d bring homework to open gym to study while they weren’t playing basketball, go to the field to do extra sprints with my dad, go in on the weekends and lift by themselves, but most importantly I remember that they were nice to everyone, and I mean everyone.
What are your plans after graduating high school?
After high school I plan to attend a 4-year university and pursue either a course in Pre-Medicine or Engineering.
