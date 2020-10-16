Age: 18

Height: 6 ft.

Weight: 145 pounds

Grade: 12th

Sport(s): Cross Country and Track and Field

High School: Wahpeton High School
 

Favorite ...

Pro athlete: Patrick Mahomes
Class: Math 
Movie: "A Few Good Men"
Actor: Tom Cruise
Musician: Chance The Rapper

What was your favorite memory from your high school athletic career?

Definitely at the EDC track meet my sophomore year. We had to place sixth or higher to qualify for state in the 4x800 meter relay, so the pressure was high. We ended up getting fourth in a super-close race. It was an experience I will never forget!
 

What are some hobbies that you like to do with friends, family or independently?

 
Spending time at the lake in the summer with both friends and family is something that I love to do, also playing video games and watching sports in my down time. 
 

What are your plans after graduating from high school?

 
Attending North Dakota State University to get a bachelor's degree. I am not sure on what major, but I am leaning towards something business related.

