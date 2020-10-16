Age: 18
Height: 6 ft.
Weight: 145 pounds
Grade: 12th
Sport(s): Cross Country and Track and Field
High School: Wahpeton High School
Favorite ...
Pro athlete: Patrick Mahomes
Class: Math
Movie: "A Few Good Men"
Actor: Tom Cruise
Musician: Chance The Rapper
What was your favorite memory from your high school athletic career?
Definitely at the EDC track meet my sophomore year. We had to place sixth or higher to qualify for state in the 4x800 meter relay, so the pressure was high. We ended up getting fourth in a super-close race. It was an experience I will never forget!
What are some hobbies that you like to do with friends, family or independently?
Spending time at the lake in the summer with both friends and family is something that I love to do, also playing video games and watching sports in my down time.
What are your plans after graduating from high school?
Attending North Dakota State University to get a bachelor's degree. I am not sure on what major, but I am leaning towards something business related.
