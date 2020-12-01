Hometown:
Joplin, Missouri
Family:
I'm (very) single with no children.
Hobbies:
I don't have much spare time, but what i typically do with it is work out. I've also been known to dabble on Call of Duty Warzone. I'm also a freelance journalist and have written for ESPN and SB Nation, among others.
Throughout your coaching career, what is the one thing that you have learned the most? Why?
I've learned that the value of any role in life is people. When we lose sight of that, we tend to lose value. As a coach, we have to continue to keep the development of young people as the goal. If we accomplish our goal, wins and championships will follow.
What was your favorite basketball memory growing up? How did that memory affect your outlook on basketball?
I had a chance to see Kobe Bryant play the year he scored 81 points. This was about two weeks after. He had 19 points in the first quarter and I was thinking I was about to see a historic performance. He had an awful rest of the game and the Lakers lost by almost 20. It was neat to see one of the best-ever play. We played Lake Region last year on the day Kobe died. Seeing our guys in the locker room prior to playing that game and the impact that someone our players never met had on them – really on all of us – reinforced the idea that relationships matter. In America we take our sports very seriously, but the true value of the athletic experience is the time and energy we (as coaches) pour into our athletes and the relationships we build as a result.
What has been your favorite part about coaching this year's team? What is different about them compared to other teams you have coached in the past?
My favorite part about this team has been their resiliency. This year has been unique because it is new to all of us; there is no such thing as normal in 2020. We've had multiple quarentines and we've struggled to have continuity to our fall schedule as a result of COVID. Our guys have continued to push through and control what they can. I worry that one day we'll look back on this COVID era as a society and realize that we mishandled our young people. We've taken so much from them and given them very little. I'm hopeful we're able to at least give our young people of all ages some elements of normalcy in the coming months. For us, that would mean getting a full and healthy season in. I'm not sure I will have ever been around a group as excited to play just one game in front of people as this group will be.
