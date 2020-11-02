Q & A: Riley Finkrall

Breckenridge's Riley Finkral serves for the Cowgirls in the second set of her match against Hawley at Breckenridge High School on Thursday, Oct. 29. Breckenridge defeated Hawley in four sets.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News
Age: 16 
 
Sport(s): Volleyball, Hockey, and Track 
 
Your favorite...

Pro athlete: Connor McDavid 
 
Pro team: Minnesota Wild
 
Class: History 
 
Movie: Grown Ups
 
TV Show: The Office
 
Actor: Adam Sandler 
 
Musician / song: Forever After All by: Luke Combs
 
What is the part about playing volleyball that you enjoy the most? Being able to play with my friends and feeling the adrenaline rush. 
 
What is the most memorable moment that you had as an athlete growing up? Winning 2 state championships for hockey in 1 year. 
 
What do you plan on doing after high school? Attending college to hopefully pursue a degree in nursing. 

