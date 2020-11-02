Age: 16
Sport(s): Volleyball, Hockey, and Track
Your favorite...
Pro athlete: Connor McDavid
Pro team: Minnesota Wild
Class: History
Movie: Grown Ups
TV Show: The Office
Actor: Adam Sandler
Musician / song: Forever After All by: Luke Combs
What is the part about playing volleyball that you enjoy the most? Being able to play with my friends and feeling the adrenaline rush.
What is the most memorable moment that you had as an athlete growing up? Winning 2 state championships for hockey in 1 year.
What do you plan on doing after high school? Attending college to hopefully pursue a degree in nursing.
