Q & A: Troy Scharfenkamp

Occupation: Painter/Assembler at Doosan Bobcat in Wahpeton
Hometown: Baudette, Minnesota, attended Lake of the Woods School Kindergarten through senior year.
Family: Melissa (Missy) is my wife, we have been married for 16 years. My three sons are Tatton Eback, Raymond, and my youngest, Landon. Landon has been on the bench as a manager for the last three seasons. He is still on the bench with the team but now he is a student coach and runs the off-ice dry land training for the team.
Hobbies: Hockey of course, but I also enjoy fishing, boating and just spending time outdoors with my family.
What is the best thing about coaching hockey?
I would have to say it’s that moment when the team understands all those little things that didn’t make sense at the time but now do.
What are some of the biggest life lessons that you’ve learned from the game of hockey?
One of the biggest lessons I have learned is that it takes a whole team to both win or lose, not just a select few players. If your team gets scored on, then five players made mistakes before the goalie didn’t make the save. That’s where being a family comes in and picks the team back up and learns from the mistakes made. I have told every team I have ever coached that by the end of the season there are two words you must learn to put together and those words are team and mate. We are a family – we may not always agree, but we must do what is best for the team.
What are some of the best moments from your playing/coaching days?
From my playing days it would have to be watching my college team (Hibbing Cardinals) play for a national championship after I tore up my knee in the semifinals the night before. From my coaching days, it’s a tie between winning the state championship with the peewee team and taking the 19U team to a third place victory last season to finish higher than the team had in several years.
I would like to thank all the players, parents, and fans for all the support this season. Without all of you none of this would be possible, so thank you for everything you do.
