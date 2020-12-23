Q & A: Tyler Tollefson

Hobbies: I love fishing, playing basketball, and spending time at the lake with my family.
Family: Parents (Glen and Shelley), three brothers (Nick, Cody, Casey) and one sister (Ashlyn).
Favorite movie: My favorite movie would probably have to be "Real Steel."
Favorite athlete: My favorite athlete hands down is Lebron James.
Favorite team: As of right now my favorite team is the Los Angeles Lakers. But I usually just follow LeBron around.
What is something that you take the most pride in?
Something that I take most pride in is probably being able to shoot the ball. Although I do have nights where I don't shoot the ball as well as I should be able to.
How has playing basketball helped you change your perception on things?
Playing basketball has helped me in many ways. It shows me how to work with others to achieve a goal. It also shows me how to be a leader and a team player.
What are your plans after high school?
My plans after high school are not 100 percent, but I think I would like to go to North Dakota State University and get into the ag industry.
