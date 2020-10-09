Age: 33
Occupation: MS Reading Enhancement Teacher for 6-8 grade and Head Coach for the Boys and Girls Tennis teams at Wahpeton
Hometown: Jamestown, N.D,
Family: Husband Andrew Lunsetter and daughter Rhapsody Lunsetter
Hobbies: Play tennis, listen to music, dance, PC gaming (a new hobby), play piano, shopping, cook
What was the most memorable part about coaching this team this past season?
One of the most memorable coaching moments I had this year was our match against West Fargo high, and looking down our six courts to see all our score cards flipped to our advantage. Gaining the win against West Fargo was a big moment for all of us.
What is the biggest teaching point that you emphasize to your players?
One of my main teaching points for my players is to focus on point to point improvement rather than the score. Tennis is about who makes the mistake first. If their sole focus is on the score, or the opponent, or the shot they missed, they're not focusing on the strategies that will help them improve and win the next point. If a player focuses on improving in the moment, and makes the adjustments to do so, then regardless of the outcome of the point, the player will gain an advantage. If they win the point, they move ahead knowing they made the right decision. If they lose the point, they're forced to adapt to a new strategy, and maintain their focus on the court and or their movements. If they gain this type of mindset, the pressures that come with winning or "not losing" become less and the game becomes more fun. And if the player continues to learn, improve, and have fun throughout the match, it is more likely they will gain the win they so desperately desire. I try to emphasize even further that this is a lesson they can apply to other aspects of their lives outside of tennis as well.
How have your players helped you become a better coach?
Oof. There isn't enough paper in the world to answer this question. My players make me a better teacher and coach by reminding me that I have to be flexible, adaptable, dependable, hardworking, determined, generous, compassionate and have a sense of humor. If I demand that they give me their all, and they deliver, well then, I have no choice but to give them my all as well. The team rule is to "Do better, be better and to not ... fail" and it's the type of sentiment that circles back to my teaching point of focusing on the improvement. There is no expectation of perfection, only the push to get better. My players make me better, a better player, a better teacher, a better coach, a better person.
