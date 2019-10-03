DN: Were you excited to be crowned homecoming king?
JF: I was more surprised than anything. I totally thought Carson Hought was going to win.
DN: What are the expectations for the hockey team?
JF: I want us to be a contender in playoffs this year. I want us to be competition to big teams.
DN: Do your other fall and spring sports better prepare yourself for the hockey season?
JF: I feel cross-country helps a lot and so did track, but I know that when the hockey season comes around, I’m not going to be ready for it.
DN: What’s the key to success for the hockey team?
JF: We need to play as a team. We really need to work on conditioning because we only have two or three lines compared to everyone else.
DN: As a captain, what are you going to push your team to do?
JF: It’s going to push us to not get into slumps. We need to have a lot more highs than lows in all our games.
DN: What do you pride the hockey team on and what kind of team are we?
JF: We are family, we all got each other’s backs and we all know that this is what we got so we got to make the best of it.
DN: How does it feel to have a large experienced senior class on the hockey team?
JF: It’s exciting to see what we could do this year. We could have a really good year.
DN: What are your plans for next year?
JF: I have no idea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.