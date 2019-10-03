James Finkral

James Finkral is an assistant captain for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades.

DN: Were you excited to be crowned homecoming king?

JF: I was more surprised than anything. I totally thought Carson Hought was going to win.

DN: What are the expectations for the hockey team?

JF: I want us to be a contender in playoffs this year. I want us to be competition to big teams.

DN: Do your other fall and spring sports better prepare yourself for the hockey season?

JF: I feel cross-country helps a lot and so did track, but I know that when the hockey season comes around, I’m not going to be ready for it.

DN: What’s the key to success for the hockey team?

JF: We need to play as a team. We really need to work on conditioning because we only have two or three lines compared to everyone else.

DN: As a captain, what are you going to push your team to do?

JF: It’s going to push us to not get into slumps. We need to have a lot more highs than lows in all our games.

DN: What do you pride the hockey team on and what kind of team are we?

JF: We are family, we all got each other’s backs and we all know that this is what we got so we got to make the best of it.

DN: How does it feel to have a large experienced senior class on the hockey team?

JF: It’s exciting to see what we could do this year. We could have a really good year.

DN: What are your plans for next year?

JF: I have no idea.

