DN: How excited were you to rejoin the Blades after so many years playing for the team?
NW: I’m very excited, and it’s an honor to be asked by Evan (McCall) to help coach the team this year and I’m thankful that the school approved of me helping.
DN: What made you decide to take the coaching decision?
NW: For four years some of these guys were my hockey family and I’m excited to see how some of them have grown as a player and as a person over the couple years I’ve been out of the program. I hope I can help them improve on things they didn’t even know they needed to work on.
DN: After having multiple players on the team as teammates, does that make you more excited to now be their coach?
NW: Yes. My whole life I’ve grown up playing with some of these guys and I’m glad I get to help the seniors for their last year and the younger group who will eventually be the face of the program
DN: Are you excited to also be coaching your brother, Hunter?
NW: Yeah. Coaching your brother comes with some advantages because I know what he is like and hopefully he actually listens to me this year
DN: After having Hunter as a teammate, does that make it an easier adjustment to coaching him?
NW: Yes. Knowing how he is and acts on and off the ice. It helps being able to relate to him and hopefully have an easier way to get through to him to help out with his improvement as a goalie/player.
DN: What are you currently studying or plan on majoring in down the road?
NW: Currently I’m attending North Dakota State College of Science for a degree in business and will transfer to a four-year school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.