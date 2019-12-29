DN: What did you do before ending up in Wahpeton?
RB: I was a gymnastics coach up in Fargo. I coached TNT Fitness and Gymnastics.
DN: What was your involvement in wrestling prior to coming here?
RB: I wrestled since I was in Mat Rats, which is what we called it in Minnesota, so since about fourth grade. I coached last year along with gymnastics. I coached at Discovery Middle School up in Fargo.
DN: Where are you originally from?
RB: Frazee, Minnesota.
DN: How nice has it been having so many coaches who were on the team last year on your staff?
RB: I really enjoy everybody that I’ve gotten the opportunity to coach with. I think all of us have a different aspect that we bring to the table and I think we all mesh very well together. Having me, Hunter (McCall) and Jake (Thiel), we’re kind of the three younger guys and then Coach (Wayne) Hample, Coach (Dan) Frame and Coach (Rich) Mostoller are kind of the older guys that have a lot more experience than us. We (the younger coaches) bring in a lot of the fresher moves and ideas. We kind of mesh really well together when we come up with ideas as a team.
DN: Were you excited to be joining a team with a runner-up at state (Josh Krump) returning?
RB: I’m very excited that I’ve had the opportunity to coach Josh Krump and to have the opportunity to help him achieve his goal of becoming a state champion. Just showing him different ideas that maybe he hasn’t seen in the past and different ways of doing technique and stuff like that.
DN: Was it also exciting knowing that everybody was back from last year’s roster?
RB: It was very exciting to be able to coach a team that’s been together for so long. Even this year there’s only two seniors, so going into next year we’ll still have pretty much the same team we have this year. It makes having chemistry a lot easier and it takes away a lot of the little things that I don’t have to really deal with as a coach.
DN: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in your first year coaching the varsity squad?
RB: Just making sure I get all my paperwork done has been one of the biggest things. Understanding the different terminology from Minnesota to North Dakota, certain moves are called certain things. So what I call something, the kids might not understand what I’m talking about. I show it to them and they say, “Oh, we just call it this.” Something like that has been a little bit of a challenge so when I’m yelling out at them I need to make sure I call it what they know it as, not what I know it as.
DN: It looks like the team’s having fun out there. Was that a priority coming into the season?
RB: We’re trying to make it fun this year. I know a lot of the kids have said they’ve enjoyed it this year more than they have in years past. I just try to keep it a little bit more like a mild mood set I guess. Coach Mostoller likes to say, “I’m the one that likes to yell, then we have Coach Brandt who likes to sits back and is the more laid back coach that doesn’t yell unless he has to.” I try to keep everybody smiling in the room and I always tell them, “If you’re smiling when you go out to the mat you’re going to wrestle better and won’t be as nervous.” I try to keep it really high energy and try to keep them motivated that way.
