DN: After playing sports in Breckenridge, does it kind of feel like everything’s come full circle now that you coach football and basketball here?
TB: Yes, it definitely has come full circle. It feels like I never really left. The coaching staffs have always been easy to work with and they always make it fun to be a part of.
DN: What does your role involve on the football staff?
TB: My role on the football staff is to help with the offense. I also help with the defensive backs and the scout offense.
DN: Prior to your current coaching duties, you spent time on Coach Brian Watson’s staff coaching the Huskies. What was the experience coaching for your former rival school?
TB: I never thought that I would ever coach in Wahpeton with them being such a big rival. With that being said, I really enjoyed working with Coach Watson and his staff. The girls were all great to work with. They made it so enjoyable that it was a really difficult decision to come back to Breck.
DN: After coaching boys and girls basketball, what differences have you noticed and do you have a preference?
TB: Really when you get down to it there isn’t much of a difference. It is helping players get better each day. You want them to be the best player that they can be. I don’t have a preference one way or the other. I just enjoy coaching student-athletes that are willing to give maximum effort and have fun doing it. I get the best of both worlds with coaching the boys in football and the girls in basketball.
DN: Now that you and Brittany have welcomed your third child and first son, Ethan, into the world, what’s it been like juggling a newborn with coaching duties a third time?
TB: Adding a third child has definitely added a little more to the plate, but overall it has been a pretty smooth transition. There are nights that I don’t get as much sleep as I would like, but that is expected with a newborn. Easton has been awesome for us! My wife also has made the transition a smooth one. She is the ultimate coach’s wife. Brittany understands the sacrifice it takes and has always been supportive of me as a coach.
DN: Were you and Brittany really hoping for a boy to break the girl streak?
TB: I can’t say that. i was hoping one way or the other, we just wanted the baby to be healthy. We are absolutely excited to to have a boy in the house, especially to mix things up. Easton broke the girl streak in our house, but broke a longer streak on Brittany’s mom’s side. He is the first boy since since 1958 for them.
DN: What’s it like having your daughters as Cowboy/Cowgirl super-fans?
TB: I couldn’t ask for two better fans to be in the crowds. Maddie and Makenna have went to a lot of games in their lives, but they get excited each time and never turn down the chance to go. We look forward to having Easton follow in their footsteps. The best part of having them in the crowd is that win or lose they can’t wait to see me after the game.
