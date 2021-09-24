Queen of the green

As Wahpeton High School teacher David Woods would say, “Mush, Huskies, mush!”
The Wahpeton girls golf team did just that Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Maple River Golf Course, claiming a fourth-place finish. The Huskies now enter the postseason as a wildcard, one solid round away from shaking up the Eastern Dakota Conference field. Head Coach Jeff Ralph hopes the Huskies’ recent stretch of good golf will culminate in a contender’s effort at the east region tournament Monday, Oct. 2 at Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo, North Dakota.
Anaka Lysne tied for fourth with an 81 on the day.
Lysne leads the youthful Wahpeton Huskies into regionals. The star senior finished the 2021 regular season with the Eastern Dakota Conference’s lowest average, two wins and a pair of runner-up finishes. Her 78.33 average round edged out Rose Solberg (78.78), Ava Olson (78.89) and Lexi Bartley (79.00) — all from first-place Fargo Davies.
“We were very happy she got the low average. It was still up in the air. The team is what we want (to highlight), but that’s quite an accomplishment. I’m so happy for her, ” Ralph said. “Anaka really started out great, through seven holes she was one-over par. I think for Anaka, if you asked her, she’d say she played terribly. She still took fourth and was only nine-over. I’ve said all year, she’s been showing every sign of a good senior leader.”
Wahpeton is fourth in the EDC entering postseason play. Trailing Davies, Fargo Shanley, and Grand Forks Red River. The standings at Maple River fell in exactly that order.
Halle Miller’s freshman surge continued with an 87, one of her lowest rounds of the season.
“Halle really came through yesterday,” Ralph said. “She went out on the front nine with a 41, only one double bogey on the front with five pars. Pretty solid golf. She kinda saved us. If she would’ve had an average of 90 that puts us down in that six or seven spot.”
Freshman Scout Woods was the only other Huskie to break 100 with a 98.
“Scout has struggled off the tee at times and that’s kind of her superpower. For her to be able to get around and keep it under 100, that’s a nice job fighting it out to get that 98,” Ralph said.
