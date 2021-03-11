Ralph named Conference Coach of the Year

The Wahpeton Huskies basketball team had numerous mentions for the All-Eastern Dakota Conference team. Head Coach Jeff Ralph was named the All-Eastern Dakota Conference Coach of the Year.
Ralph led the team to an 13-11 record and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament. He nearly doubled the win total for the Huskies from last season and had his players buy into a new type of offense. Wahpeton ran a much slower offense until this season where they ran a run-and-gun type of offense.
His players bought in and it helped his team earn a state-qualifying selection and a couple of Eastern Dakota Conference selections.
“We exceeded everybody’s expectations, and I guess for some reason I get some credit for that,” Ralph said. “We talked to the guys about what we wanted to have happen this year and they bought into that.”
Dez Munezero and Tyler Tollefson were also unanimous selections for the All-Eastern Dakota Conference team. They combined for 1,004 points this season. They were the primary scorers for the Huskies as Tollefson set two school records for threes made in a game (10) and threes made in a season (82).
“When teams decided to shut them down, we had a hard time scoring,” Ralph said. He praised both of their abilities to get to the basket and Tollefson’s efforts getting to the free throw line.
Tollefson had 115 free throw attempts this year compared to 50 free throws his junior season. Munezero was in the top 10 in the conference for points, rebounds, assists, steals and three point percentage. Both Tollefson and Munezero were no. 2 and 3 in scoring for the Huskies. They were the only pair of teammates to average at least 19 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.