Red River expose Huskies' youth

The Wahpeton Huskies’ have not been on the winning side of things much this season. Even with a younger team and a good core of sophomores, they fell to Grand Forks Red River 17-4 Tuesday, May 11.
The Huskies have failed to win a conference game with just six regular season games left. Their youth have a bright future, but things got ugly for the Huskies early on against Red River. They allowed a four-run first inning and they followed up that inning with a nine-run second inning. This put the Huskies down 13-0 going into the bottom of the second inning.
Caden Hockert had a rough outing, pitching one inning, allowing 10 runs (seven earned runs, and walking seven batters, and was unable to earn an out when he was pulled in the second inning. The Huskies allowed a 17-0 lead before scoring four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to fall in a five inning game due to the 10-run rule.
Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter didn’t have much to say about his team’s performance, but he did give them one lesson to take away from that game.
“This is just one of those teachable moments where it’s not about baseball now,” he said. “If you don’t show up with the right type of energy and you don’t focus, you’re going to be subject to these types of games. There is a right way and wrong way to respond, and I don’t think we had the right type of response.”
Lunsetter also said the team got down on themselves and had a hard time staying positive. He said they are not out of anything by any means with three conference games remaining. They’ll face Shanley for a double-header Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at John Randall Field and they’ll be on the road Saturday, May 15 at Grand Forks Central for games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Huskies have four games in less then a 24-hour span. They will need to take the first games of these doubleheaders if they want to stay alive for the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.