Red River silences Wahpeton with 24-0 run

Scout Woods staked Wahpeton (7-10) to an early lead with a personal 6-0 run. The Huskies relinquished that advantage, and then some, as Grand Forks Red River (14-2) reeled off 24 straight points en route to a 61-41 victory Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Wahpeton High School.
The Roughriders forced Wahpeton into 25 turnovers, as the Huskie backcourt failed to navigate the full-court press for much of the contest. When Wahpeton did break through opposing traps, Woods drove straight to the basket for a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. McKena Koolmo joined the freshman forward in double figures with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Emma Bontjes was solid off the bench with six points and eight rebounds.
Red River was led by a stat-stuffer performance from Jocelyn Schiller, who tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Ella Nowatzki scored 14 and Hannah Litzinger scored 12. Red River dominated Wahpeton in the rebounding column, 49-35, with a ridiculous 24 offensive boards.
The Huskies couldn’t buy a basket (13/48 FG), but fared well from the foul line (12/17), converting at a 71% rate. Taya Lunneborg stood out on defense for Wahpeton with three blocks and four rebounds. Lidia Motl led the home team with a trio of steals.
Wahpeton travels to Grand Forks Central for a 7:15 p.m. tip Friday, Feb. 11. The Huskies will then host their final three games vs. conference opponents Valley City, Fargo Shanley and West Fargo.
