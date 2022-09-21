East Region Golf

EDC TEAM AVERAGES 

Fargo Davies - 333.3

Grand Forks Red River - 342.5

Wahpeton - 363.4

West Fargo Sheyenne - 369.5

Fargo Shanley - 373.0

Fargo North - 379.6

West Fargo - 380.6

Fargo South - 386.9

Grand Forks Central 461.2 

WAHPETON TOP AVERAGES 

Halle Miller (So.) - 85.4

McKena Koolmo (Sr.) - 91.2

Scout Woods (So.) - 91.9

Olivia Hansen (So.) - 95.2

Claire Langenwalter (So.) - 94.8

Lily Anderson (Sr.) - 96.3

Ella Graves (So.) - 98.0

London Nordick (So.) - 102.7

EDC TOP AVERAGES

Rose Solberg (Fr.), Fargo Davies - 76.6

Lindsey Astrup (Sr.), Fargo Shanley - 76.4

Jaya Grube (Jr.), GF Red River - 78.3

Lexi Bartley (Jr.), Fargo Davies - 80.2

Payton Stocker (Fr.), WF Sheyenne - 80.9

Ella Speidel (Fr.), GF Red River - 83.3

Halle Miller (So.), Wahpeton - 85.4

Nora Benson (So.), Fargo Davies - 86.6

Mia Aarestad (Sr.), Fargo South - 86.6

Zoe Keene (Fr.), WF Sheyenne - 86.8

Wahpeton has been a model of consistency throughout the golf season. The Huskies continued to mush together in their last two meets, finishing third at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton Sept. 16-17 with a two-day score of 711, and placing fifth at the Fargo Country Club Sept. 19 in the Don John Johnson Memorial Invitational with a 357.

“If we shoot under 360, I think we’ll be okay. We had another career low with Olivia Hansen, so if we can put that all together, I feel like we can really shoot a good score. It’s just a matter of everybody coming together at the same time,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “I’m really pleased with how we’re playing. Our overall demeanor is getting better, staying focused but staying loose and just playing good golf.”

Region Ready: Lady Huskies mushing together
Claire Langenwalter (right) is part of a star-studded sophomore group that continues to show growth on the golf course for Wahpeton. 
Region Ready: Lady Huskies mushing together
Rose Solberg, Fargo Davies, was dominant at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. 
Region Ready: Lady Huskies mushing together
Halle Miller was one or two putts away from breaking 80 at Wahpeton's home meet. She still golfed extremely well, taking sixth place overall. 


