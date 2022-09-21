Region Ready: Lady Huskies mushing together

Wahpeton has been a model of consistency throughout the golf season. The Huskies continued to mush together in their last two meets, finishing third at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton Sept. 16-17 with a two-day score of 711, and placing fifth at the Fargo Country Club Sept. 19 in the Don John Johnson Memorial Invitational with a 357.
“If we shoot under 360, I think we’ll be okay. We had another career low with Olivia Hansen, so if we can put that all together, I feel like we can really shoot a good score. It’s just a matter of everybody coming together at the same time,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “I’m really pleased with how we’re playing. Our overall demeanor is getting better, staying focused but staying loose and just playing good golf.”
Seven Huskies broke the century mark in Fargo — Olivia Hansen (88), Halle Miller (88), London Nordick (90), McKena Koolmo (90), Lily Anderson (91), Scout Woods (91) and Ella Graves (99). The score was a career best for Hansen, despite triple bogeying the first hole.
“She lost her ball, had to go back and re-tee on her very first hole. That never bothered her,” Ralph said. “We talked about putting that behind her and she really did. Her mental approach is really good and over the course of the last week she’s striking the ball a lot better.”
The Huskies hold a six-stroke lead over West Fargo Sheyenne when it comes to Eastern Dakota Conference averages. They hope to hold off several improving teams Monday, Sept. 26, when they host the East Region Tournament on their home course in Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Miller led Wahpeton at the Huskies’ two-day invite, shooting an 82 to bring her tournament total to 166. The sophomore tied for sixth, three strokes behind defending Class A State Champion Lexi Bartley of Fargo Davies. Freshman phenom Rose Solberg, Davies, was 7-over after 36 holes to win the meet.
“I thought Halle was really solid. Her ending on Saturday was exactly what she needed,” Ralph said. “She hit it to the right on No. 18, then made a fantastic chip up the hill and got a putt to drop.”
Miller is certainly in the conversation for the east region crown. Ralph was impressed by the sophomore’s swing as he reported from the West Fargo Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“Even today, the wind is wreaking havoc with everybody, but she’s grinding. I just watched her drain a 15-footer for birdie. If she gets the putter going, she’s gonna be really tough,” he said.
Woods tied for 11th in Wahpeton, finishing day two with an 87. The sophomore sank a beautiful birdie putt on No. 12, then smiled and flashed a peace sign to her coach after teeing off on No. 13.
“I think her full swing is the difference. Whether that’s a driver off the tee on a par-5, or maybe a hybrid into a par-5, or a full-swing iron on a par-3,” Ralph said. “She was struggling with taking the club back and thinking the whole way, ‘Where’s this gonna go.’ I think she’s fought through that.”
Results from Wednesday’s invite will run in the weekend edition of Daily News.
