The final day of the Wahpeton Invitational has been cancelled due to field conditions. With rain showers throughout Sunday, June 20, each game scheduled will not be played.
The championship game was slated to feature Wahpeton Post 20 Class A vs. Billings, Montana. Breckenridge Post 53 was due to play the Fargo Post 400 Astros in the fifth place game, and the Wahpeton Post 20 Class B team was set to face Clark-Willow Lake for the seventh place game.
The remainder of this tournament will not be made up.
