After almost a full season of fall athletics at Wahpeton High School, now is a good time to go over how the school and the rest of the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) has handled high school athletes playing sports during a pandemic.
First off, props to Wahpeton High School administration for not shutting down sports for the time being. All fall head coaches and players did a great job of following protocols during the season. I love how the school did not fold and completely abort all of their plans of a fall sports season when a few of the volleyball players were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Activities Director Mike McCall did a great of setting expectations for the school and for the student athletes to follow during these unusual circumstances. This is all while the state of North Dakota has seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the last eight weeks. Since the spike in cases, the NDHSAA did a great job of not panicking and working around some certain circumstances that other leagues in other states would handle much less efficiently.
The Wahpeton football team made it throughout the year with no postponed games and no cases of coronavirus on the team. The volleyball team was quarantined for almost two weeks and had three postponed games because of exposure to someone with COVID-19. The tennis team, BW cross country and BW swim team all did a great job of following protocols and having any missed events.
This was much harder for the co-op teams because of the fact that they were playing at different schools in different states and they ended up making the most of what could have been an ugly situation. Even the golf team at Wahpeton did not miss anything because of increased case numbers in the state.
This administration deserves credit for what they have been doing at the school. All of these players and coaches have a combined zero cases throughout the fall sports season so far. I think great job, Wahpeton and major props to the Wahpeton Public Schools administration.
