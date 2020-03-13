After getting to the state title game last year, Richland knew they had a good shot of making another run at a championship. Injuries plagued the Colts throughout the season, but everybody was full strength when they needed to be at the start of the Region 1 Tournament.
Richland entered the tournament as the third seed and after a pair of wins matched up with the Central Cass Squirrels in the championship round for a trip to the Class B State Tournament. Richland was clicking on all cylinders, steadily pulling further and further away from their foes to claim a 67-53 victory on Thursday, March 12.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Richland coach Cody Reiland said. “We’ve had some adversity with injuries all year and it was tough getting them back into game shape at the end. We had enough games and kind of pulled it together right at the end here.”
Carter Lingen entered the game at Ed Werre Arena just shy of hitting 1,000 points and took care of that milestone in the opening minutes. The senior ended the night with a dozen points while also dishing out six flashy dimes.
“We’ve got two 1,000-point scorers (Lingen and Cole Myers) and Gavin (Reiland’s) pushing mid-900s. You know they can score,” Coach Reiland said.
Lingen and Gavin Reiland went on a 9-0 run to give their team a 12-point lead at halftime. At the rim is where Reiland had the most success, dropping in three tough layups in a row during the flurry. The senior ended the night with a team-high 18 points.
“I tell him, ‘It’s go time. Get to the rack and cause some stuff. If they get you, they get you. Get to the line, do whatever you need to do,’” Coach Reiland said. “When he wants to, he’ll get there.”
Reiland and Myers closed the game out for Richland at the free-throw line. Myers poured in 14 points in the victory and was named the region’s Outstanding Senior Athlete following the game.
“He’s been a stellar player all four years of playing,” Coach Reiland said. “He deserves it. He’s a heck of a basketball player.”
The trio of standout seniors, Lingen, Myers and Reiland, were all named to the All-Region Team. It was no surprise they were the ones stepping up in the clutch moments to propel their team to the championship.
“They’ve been here before and they don’t get rattled. They’ve been here, so they know what’s going on,” Coach Reiland said. “They just played a whole game really well. That’s the first time we’ve done it and played a whole game all year. Good time to do it.”
If COVID-19 doesn’t thwart the state tournament, Richland will open their tourney on Thursday, March 19 at the Bismarck Event Center.
“Hopefully there’s a tournament now,” Coach Reiland said.
Richland Stat Leaders
Points
Gavin Reiland- 18
Cole Myers- 14
Carter Lingen- 12
Rebounds
Myers- 8
Colten Evanson- 5
Lingen- 5
Reiland- 5
Zach Wulfekuhle- 5
Assists
Lingen- 6
Myers- 2
Reiland- 2
Steals
Reiland- 3
Lingen- 1
Wulfekuhle- 1
