Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

Pictured from left: Cyrinus George, Niles Williams and Fred Lundstrom rush to congratulate Erik Lumpkin after his fumble recovery in the MCAC Championship on Sunday, Nov. 6. Bottom right, Noah Strickland waves the Wildcat flag with pride and Cage Linton boogies on down. NDSCS made its case for a No. 1 ranking by knocking off undefeated M-State.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

Manny Garcia holds the Region XIII Championship trophy high in the air as Wildcat teammates surround him. Garcia was a first team all-conference selection in the MCAC this season. 

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — North Dakota State College of Science has a really big team and they need some really big rings. The Wildcats became 2022 Minnesota College Athletic Conference and Region XIII Champions on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Husky Stadium.

No. 3-ranked NDSCS blanked No. 1 M-State Fergus Falls, 19-0, to claim its first MCAC title in four tries. The Wildcats (9-1) dealt the Spartans (9-1) their only loss of the season. NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf has been building this championship machine since 2018. He described both former and current players as champions of the moment.

Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

Fred Lundstrom, NDSCS, knocks heads with M-State backup quarterback Jesse Stills as the pair fight over a fumble at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud, Minn.
Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

Marselio Mendez leaves two Spartans in his wake on a 38-yard punt return touchdown in the MCAC Championship game Sunday, Nov. 6. 
Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

Erik Lumpkin streaks down the middle of the field, nearly scoring a touchdown on a first-half fumble recovery that put NDSCS on the Spartans doorstep. 
Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

NDSCS sophomore quarterback Graedyn Buell took a big hit to the ribs. He did just enough on the windiest day of the season, scoring twice to become an MCAC Champion. 
Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

Will Dampier had the athleticism to track this interception as it tailed in the wind, then stay on his feet for a nice return. 
Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship
Buy Now

Ray Ruschel has garnered national attention ever since Daily News reported on his journey to join the NDSCS football team at 49 years old. The defensive lineman was followed by ESPN cameras throughout the playoffs. Ruschel has used the spotlight to support his teammates in their quest for a national championship.  


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 