Ring Season: Wildcats top Spartans to claim MCAC Championship

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — North Dakota State College of Science has a really big team and they need some really big rings. The Wildcats became 2022 Minnesota College Athletic Conference and Region XIII Champions on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Husky Stadium.
No. 3-ranked NDSCS blanked No. 1 M-State Fergus Falls, 19-0, to claim its first MCAC title in four tries. The Wildcats (9-1) dealt the Spartans (9-1) their only loss of the season. NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf has been building this championship machine since 2018. He described both former and current players as champions of the moment.
“We came in with a vision and it was gonna take some time,” Issendorf said. “There’s a lot of people who are a part of this that aren’t here right now. I told them, ‘It’s we. It’s not just our team, it’s our program.’ I couldn’t be any prouder.”
Fred Lundstrom recovered a fumble by the Spartans on their first drive, but NDSCS couldn’t do anything with the turnover, facing wind gusts of 50 miles per hour that decimated the passing attack. The Wildcats finally got on the board with a brilliant special teams play by punt returner Marselio Mendez with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Carsen McKnight punted from his own 38. The ball traveled upward, before hitting a wall of wind and blowing back to the line of scrimmage. With everyone else standing still, Mendez raced 40 yards from his original return spot, grabbing the football before McKnight could down it and trotting 38 yards to the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
“It’s just a football IQ play when they kick it up like that. The whole team is running towards me and I get to run right past them,” Mendez said. “It really depends on if the ball bounces to me or not. The punter tried to grab the ball, but it bounced right into my hands and he didn’t even try to tackle me. I think he just wanted me to score.”
Erik Lumpkin was a monster for NDSCS, leading the defense with 11 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The linebacker scooped up a bad handoff and returned it 42 yards before being tripped up at the Spartans 4-yard line.
The freshman from Wisconsin was asked to leave at one point before the season. He worked things out and the program is certainly glad he did, riding his in-game leadership as a commander of the Wildcats’ fearsome edge rush.
“Erik has had a really rough life and it’s taken a lot of trust to get to this point. There’s so many times where people have given up on him — I’m just not one of ‘em,” Issendorf said. “I just keep bringing guys back when you see that glimmer of hope. Kareem (Williams) is no different, he was here in 2018 and he’s back. Those two have come a long way.”
Lumpkin wasn’t short on confidence, and rightfully so after recording his sixth and seventh sacks of the season.
“I am him. Nobody can mess with me. I’m untouchable,” Lumpkin said. “I was just running right past ‘em, they couldn’t block me. I came to play and it showed. I thought about this all week, I dreamt of greatness, I imagined greatness and that’s what happened — we got ourselves a ring, baby.”
The long fumble recovery return by Lumpkin set up a 6-yard rushing score by quarterback Graedyn Buell with 10:48 remaining in the half. The field general put his shoulder down, bouncing off a linebacker and crossing the goal line before the football jarred loose. NDSCS carried a 13-0 lead into the locker room.
The Spartans were without starting quarterback KJ Cooper, who suffered a concussion in the team’s 14-10 semifinal victory over Rochester. NDSCS keyed in on star running back Rondarius Gregory, holding him to 11 carries for 21 yards in the first half. Gregory had a huge year, averaging 110.6 yards rushing per game, registering 1,454 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns.
“We were prepared for a couple different offensive sets. It was a lot of hard work, film study and implementing our game plan to stop the run and stop Rondarius,” Issendorf said.
NDSCS broke through in the passing game with 1:36 left in the third quarter. On fourth-and-6 from the Spartans 31 Buell led Brady Borgen to the back of the end zone and the sophomore reeled it in for his seventh touchdown of the season.
“Brady has been lightning in a bottle,” Issendorf said. “He’s been somebody that’s got a real good connection with Graedyn and you saw the fruits of that today.”
Will Dampier recorded his third interception of the season, stopping an M-State drive in the red zone. Dampier put his hand down to maintain balance, staying on his feet for a return out to the Wildcats 30. Tristin Wiggins recorded his fourth pick of the season with Gregory serving as the Spartans quarterback in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats’ only blemish came back on Sept. 10 in the form of a 35-29 defeat at the hands of M-State. Following the heartbreaking home loss, 49-year-old defensive lineman Ray Ruschel gave a powerful speech in the NDSCS locker room. The U.S. Army veteran reminded his young teammates to play the long game, to keep moving forward — all the way to the national championship.
“I called it from the start of the season … we’re winning a championship,” Ruschel said Sunday. “We’re gonna go to the natty and we’re gonna win it. This started from the beginning of the season and I’ve never lost track of it. With these guys, the depth and commitment — we’re going to win it all.”
The ESPN film crew following them again Sunday was no distraction for NDSCS. They are locked in ahead of the NJCAA DIII National Championship to be played Dec. 3 at the College of Dupage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
“We’re comin’ and we’re gonna be tough to beat,” Issendorf said.