Rittenour's walk-off gives Wahpeton 10-inning playoff win

In this screen grab from filming the "Boys of Summer" documentary, Jack Rittenour (center) braces himself as Wahpeton teammates douse the second baseman with water following his walk-off single in the 10th inning of Wahpeton's East Region Tournament victory over the Fargo Post 400 Astros.
Players from top-seeded Wahpeton Post 20 leave the field Thursday breathing a sigh of relief after surviving an upset scare at the hands of the Fargo Post 400 Astros. Pictured from left: Braxton Pauly, Skyler Bladow, Jack Rittenour, Riley Thimjon and Eli Kappes.
Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet gives some motivation to pitcher Braxton Pauly to start the eighth inning Thursday in Casselton, N.D. Pauly held the Post 400 Astros scoreless in extras to secure the victory in the opening round of the East Region Tournament.
CASSELTON, N.D. — For the 29th time this summer, Wahpeton Post 20 emerged victorious Thursday, July 20, in the opening round of the Class "A" East Region Baseball Tournament. No. 1 seed Wahpeton (29-4) needed 10 innings to defeat the No. 8 seed Fargo Astros, 6-5, on a walk-off single by Jack Rittenour. The clutch hit scored Caden Hockert for the winning run.
Hitting out of the nine hole, Rittenour showed championship focus in his final at-bat, slapping a two-strike fastball through the right side with the bases loaded and the infield playing up on the grass. The hit was Rittenour’s first in a game where he struck out three times. The second baseman shined under pressure and didn’t let a rough day at the dish spill into the field, as he recorded four putouts, including a pair of ranging catches in shallow right.
Rittenour showed veteran resolve alongside his Post 20 teammates, riding the wave of a turbulent game which could’ve went either way.
“I don’t care if you go 0-for-4, you better make the plays in the field. I don’t care if you make three errors, you better go hit the ball at the plate,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said. “When you get that many at-bats and you get a chance to step up and be the hero — Jack Rittenour stepped up to be that guy.”
Jayden King started on the bump and gave Wahpeton four-plus innings, despite tweaking his hip during warmups. King racked up eight strikeouts, but the hip tightness affected his control, resulting in six walks. The lefty grimaced through the pain, holding Post 400 to three hits and three earned runs. King was removed from the game as a precaution and listed as day-to-day.
Skyler Bladow replaced King in the lineup and went on to make two of the biggest plays of the season in left field.
Post 400 tied the game with a single in the fifth and appeared destined to take the lead with another runner headed for the plate. Bladow fielded the ball and quickly relayed to Riley Thimjon at third base, who threw home to Jackson Fliflet in time for the third out. Then, with two runners on base and the game tied 5-5 in the sixth, Bladow made a sliding catch in foul territory near the fence, ending the inning and preventing the Astros from gaining momentum in their upset bid.
“He’s the type of kid who’s always ready,” Kappes said of Bladow. “When Jayden went down, we needed to put somebody in and I felt comfortable with him out there. He made two real big plays.”
Caden Kappes relieved King on the hill, supplying four innings of two-hit baseball. The consistent righty recorded two walks and one strikeout. Kappes, who batted 2-for-3 Thursday with an RBI and a run scored, has been the Astros' Kryptonite this season, batting 8-for-11 with a home run across three meetings.
Braxton Pauly was the final reliever for Wahpeton, finishing the game in 27 pitches to earn the win. Pauly (5-2) allowed one hit, striking out one batter and walking none in a clutch performance.
“Three things I’ve really noticed with Braxton throughout the summer. To start, he was never gonna back down from an opportunity. He had the confidence, he wasn’t going to be nervous — he was going to get in there and do the job,” Chris Kappes said. “The other two places where he’s gotten better, his velocity has picked up and, most importantly, he’s been able to locate pitches a lot better. He’s hitting spots now and knowing how to change speeds when needed. He’s proven what he can do and that’s what I expect out of him.”
Pauly, a rising star in the rotation, was amped up for the biggest pitching appearance of his life. By the time the 10th inning rolled around, he was running on fumes, adrenaline and a marvelous mix of pitches on the mound.
“I couldn’t sleep last night. I got to sleep at midnight, woke up at 2:30 and couldn’t go back to sleep,” Pauly said to his teammates with a big smile on his face after fielding a chopper to the mound for a crucial out.
Caden Hockert (2-for-5, RBI, R), Fliflet (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R), Gavin Schroeder (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R), King (1-for-2, R), Tori Uhlich (1-for-3, R) and Josiah Hofman (1-for-4) all contributed offensively as Post 20 tallied 11 hits in the contest.
Post 20 advances to the second round at 4 p.m. Friday vs. the winner of the No. 5 seed Fargo Bombers and No. 4 seed West Fargo Vets.
“It doesn’t matter what your seeding says when you get to the playoffs, everyone is 0-0 and everyone locks in that much more,” Chris Kappes told his team after the win. “I can tell you right now what won us that game today; the fact that you’ve all been in big games before."