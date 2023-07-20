Rittenour's walk-off gives Wahpeton 10-inning playoff win
Buy Now

In this screen grab from filming the "Boys of Summer" documentary, Jack Rittenour (center) braces himself as Wahpeton teammates douse the second baseman with water following his walk-off single in the 10th inning of Wahpeton's East Region Tournament victory over the Fargo Post 400 Astros.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

CASSELTON, N.D. — For the 29th time this summer, Wahpeton Post 20 emerged victorious Thursday, July 20, in the opening round of the Class "A" East Region Baseball Tournament. No. 1 seed Wahpeton (29-4) needed 10 innings to defeat the No. 8 seed Fargo Astros, 6-5, on a walk-off single by Jack Rittenour. The clutch hit scored Caden Hockert for the winning run.

Hitting out of the nine hole, Rittenour showed championship focus in his final at-bat, slapping a two-strike fastball through the right side with the bases loaded and the infield playing up on the grass. The hit was Rittenour’s first in a game where he struck out three times. The second baseman shined under pressure and didn’t let a rough day at the dish spill into the field, as he recorded four putouts, including a pair of ranging catches in shallow right.

Rittenour's walk-off gives Wahpeton 10-inning playoff win
Buy Now

Players from top-seeded Wahpeton Post 20 leave the field Thursday breathing a sigh of relief after surviving an upset scare at the hands of the Fargo Post 400 Astros. Pictured from left: Braxton Pauly, Skyler Bladow, Jack Rittenour, Riley Thimjon and Eli Kappes.
Rittenour's walk-off gives Wahpeton 10-inning playoff win
Buy Now

Post 20 outfielder Skyler Bladow (center) returns to the infield smiling ear to ear after making a tremendous sliding catch in the late innings of Thursday's 6-5 East Region Tournament victory.
Rittenour's walk-off gives Wahpeton 10-inning playoff win
Buy Now

Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet gives some motivation to pitcher Braxton Pauly to start the eighth inning Thursday in Casselton, N.D. Pauly held the Post 400 Astros scoreless in extras to secure the victory in the opening round of the East Region Tournament.


Tags