Road Warriors: Armitage, Cowboys ride into the night with 35-0 win
Buy Now

Paul Armitage has earned the respect of his Cowboy coaches and teammates, leading to a large role in the offense for the strong sophomore running back.

 Photos By Robert Wanek Jr./Tara Klostreich • Daily News

Standout Stats

BRECKENRIDGE BOX SCORE

Section 6A Football Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25 @ Menahga, Minnesota

PASSING

Bailey Evans - 4/7, 45 YDS, 2 TD

RUSHING

Paul Armitage - 17 ATT, 133 YDS,  2 TD

Gavin Pederson - 17 ATT, 81 YDS, TD

Bailey Evans - 5 ATT, 81 YDS

Alex Sanchez - 5 ATT, 24 YDS

David Erlandson - 4 ATT, 22 YDS

RECEIVING

Landon Blaufuss - 2 REC, 29 YDS, TD

Alex Sanchez - REC, 11 YDS

Gavin Pederson - REC, 5 YDS

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Alex Tschakert - 3 TFL, FR

Landon Blaufuss - SCK, 2 TFL

Alan Martinez - TFL, FR

Alex Sanchez - FF

*total tackles not available as of press time

*Menahga stats not available as of press time

MENAHGA, Minn. — Billed as an evenly-matched playoff game featuring No. 4 and 5 seeds, Tuesday’s Section 6A quarterfinal football game between Breckenridge (6-3) and Menahga (5-3) was anything but. Like they’ve done all season, Breckenridge made themselves comfortable visitors, dominating the Braves in a 35-0 win. The Cowboys may have entered as the No. 5 seed, but Head Coach Chad Fredericksen’s senior-led squad put the entire section on notice with its fourth road win of the year.

“We’re road warriors,” Fredericksen said. “That’s honestly what we were thinking with the way things shook out — we’ve been playing so good on the road. I’m just proud of how we came to play tonight. I don’t wanna overspeak to what we’re all about, but our guys worked extremely hard in the offseason and I just don’t think they want it to end.”

Road Warriors: Armitage, Cowboys ride into the night with 35-0 win

Alex Tschakert, pictured after a fumble recovery at Cowboy Field, scooped up his third fumble of the season Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Menahga, Minn. The senior linebacker has been animalistic off the edge, hurrying quarterbacks into costly mistakes.


Tags