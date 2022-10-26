Road Warriors: Armitage, Cowboys ride into the night with 35-0 win

Alex Tschakert, pictured after a fumble recovery at Cowboy Field, scooped up his third fumble of the season Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Menahga, Minn. The senior linebacker has been animalistic off the edge, hurrying quarterbacks into costly mistakes.
MENAHGA, Minn. — Billed as an evenly-matched playoff game featuring No. 4 and 5 seeds, Tuesday’s Section 6A quarterfinal football game between Breckenridge (6-3) and Menahga (5-3) was anything but. Like they’ve done all season, Breckenridge made themselves comfortable visitors, dominating the Braves in a 35-0 win. The Cowboys may have entered as the No. 5 seed, but Head Coach Chad Fredericksen’s senior-led squad put the entire section on notice with its fourth road win of the year.
“We’re road warriors,” Fredericksen said. “That’s honestly what we were thinking with the way things shook out — we’ve been playing so good on the road. I’m just proud of how we came to play tonight. I don’t wanna overspeak to what we’re all about, but our guys worked extremely hard in the offseason and I just don’t think they want it to end.”
Sophomore running back Paul Armitage lost a fumble on the Cowboys’ first drive of the game. He pounded his fist against the ground in frustration as the Braves took over. Instead of yanking him from the backfield, Breckenridge fed him 17 carries for a career-high 133 yards. Armitage scored his first two varsity touchdowns and a two-point conversion, breaking off a long run of 41 yards. The shifty, yet powerful runner, shined under the biggest spotlight of his young career, putting the game away with an 11-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4 that gave Breckenridge a 27-0 lead.
“I didn’t think I’d get this many carries,” Armitage said after the game. “That’s crazy, I didn’t even know I had 100 yards ... first touchdown of the career for me. It just feels great to be accepted by the team — just to have fun and run hard.”
Menahga’s low-scoring offense (19.8 ppg) fit the description. The great play of the Cowboy defense was a big part of that, however, pestering Brock Berttunen in the pocket to prevent any rhythm in the passing game. The Braves quarterback completed just 5 of 11 passes in the opening half, as wide receivers struggled to find wiggle room against Bailey Evans and Austin Drewlow on the outside.
“Our coverage guys played the best they have all year,” Breckenridge Assistant Coach Jordan Christensen said. “It was great to see Evans, Drewlow, (Jaxson) Riggs and (Alex) Sanchez back there. They had one big pass play that hurt us, but that was it, other than that we played great.”
Breckenridge suffered key injuries throughout the campaign, recently losing star running back Cam Nieto to a concussion and fearsome lineman Brian Martinez to a knee injury. They’ve employed a "next man up" philosophy to perfection, seeing different faces rise to the occasion on a weekly basis. Tschakert and Riggs are playing with casts and clubbing the offense despite their injuries.
“We’ve battled through some injuries. We’ve been missing guys mostly every game, but the kids are tough,” Christensen said. “We’ve got two of them with casts on and a bunch of players fighting through shoulder injuries — it’s just a good group of kids.”
Fredericksen used a broad brush to highlight his team’s depth, unwilling to pinpoint just one or two contributors on one of the more talented rosters Breckenridge has seen in recent years.
“It’s been consistent across the board, so many guys (have stepped up),” Fredericksen said. “Our offensive line has been stellar and steady. That’s really been the glue. Gavin Pederson has stepped up and Paul Armitage has been unreal, he’s gotten better every day and continues to grow. It’s just the senior leadership we have with our guys, their ‘want’ to continue playing is a big piece of this.”
Tuesday’s game began at a methodical pace when the piercing cold set in and the blaring sound system turned up at Menahga High School. Breckenridge got on the board in the second quarter with a 93-yard scoring drive. Sanchez busted up the gut for 17 yards to give Breckenridge some breathing room. The senior kept the drive alive on fourth-and-4, taking a carry inside the Braves red zone. After stalling out at the Braves 5, Breckenridge faced a game-changing fourth down. Evans completed a jump pass to Landon Blaufuss and Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 with 8:53 remaining in the half.
An intentional grounding on their next possession forced Breckenridge to punt from the end zone, giving the ball back to Menahga at the Cowboys 40. Berttunen immediately let it fly with a 27-yard completion to Isaiah Usher. The Braves stalled inside the 10 when Tschakert pressured Berttunen and David Erlandson contested a pass at the goal line to cause an incompletion. It was the last red zone opportunity Menahga would see, as Tschakert tore down the offensive line with three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Blaufuss recorded a sack and Alan Martinez recovered a fumble.
“The boys flew around. Tschakert and Landon really got after the quarterback,” Christensen said. “We did a good job on the interior with Alan and Tschakert kind of blitzing them every play.”
Gavin Pederson softened up the defense for Armitage with a great game of his own, rushing 17 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. The senior added a catch in the corner of the end zone for one of Breckenridge’s three scores on fourth down plays.
Junior quarterback Bailey Evans hit the turbo button for the second straight game, topping his 60-yard scramble last week with a 70-yard gain. With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Evans took a third down keeper all the way to the Braves 5. He shook a tackle and turned the corner at midfield, streaking down the sideline until Lars Peterson made a shoestring tackle.
Breckenridge travels to New York Mills on Saturday for a shot at the top-seeded Eagles. Menahga was the only team to beat Mills this season, 14-8, on the Eagles’ home field. The defending section champions are ranked No. 4 in the state, but after Tuesday’s shutout performance, Breckenridge is ready to start the bus and embark on another business trip.
The Eagles handed the Cowboys a 32-0 loss in last season’s title game at the Fargodome. Breckenridge will lean on the likes of Dallen Ernst, Eli Butts, Gibson Hasbargen, Zane Mikkelson, Corey Dohman and several other bedrock names to set the tone up front.
“You saw it, everybody saw it last year — they ran it all over us. We gotta be ready to stop the run and play a physical football game,” Christensen said.
Swedish sensation Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson left the game after going 1-for-2 on PATs and booting a touchback. He was seen limping off the field after making a touchdown saving tackle on a kickoff. He did not return to the game, forcing Breckenridge to go for two after each second half touchdown.
Saturday’s showdown in New York Mills is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff. Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich contributed to this story.
