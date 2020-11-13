Roberts earns all-conference selection

BW swimmer Sydni Roberts was selected for the Eastern Dakota all-conference team. She was one of 18 swimmers who had qualified for this award. She will be featured in the North Dakota state tournament.
“Sydni is a hard worker both in and out of the pool. She sets a great example in practice of pushing the pace during each set. She has managed the goal of being all conference, now we will turn our sited on placing at state,” coach Anne Retzlaff said.
The team overall has been good throughout the year, buut Roberts was one of those swimmers that you couldn’t miss when you were at swim meets. She was incredible when it came to her work ethic. Retzlaff harped on constantly improving their times and getting personal bests all year long, and that is exactly what Roberts did recently.
She managed personal best times in her 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke at the Eastern Dakota Conference regional meet on Nov. 7. She is now swimming the best that she could have been swimming all year long, and it could not come at a better time for a leading swimmer on BW. She will be competing in the same individual events at the state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Fargo. Roberts will be looking to place another personal best in those events and top the 2020 season off with everything she’s got.
