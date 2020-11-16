Roberts finishes ninth in two events at state meet

BW Swimmers traveled to Bismarck for the state meet Nov. 14. Our team swam in the second session, which allowed us to know the times of the teams that swam in the first session. This was also the first meet since the end of September that spectators were allowed. That being said, this was still a very unusual meet for a state meet. We were limited to a one-day meet with all events being timed finals.
Sydni Roberts was our lone qualifier for the season and she was scheduled to swim the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke for her individual events. These were the same events that she swam at Eastern Dakota Conference to make the all-conference team. We also were swimming the 200-meter medley and 200-meter free relays. Roberts was joined by teammates Hayli Moderow, Chloe Rubish and Kenna Remily for the relay swims.
The meets start with the 200-meter medley relay. The girls know that they would be able to be in the points for this swim if they kept it clean. They had the best swim of the season with a three-second drop from E.D.C. only to find out that there was a flinch on the start to nullify the work that they had done. They didn’t let that get them down and they set out to continue with the time drops for the other events of the meet.
We then moved to the 100-meter freestyle and Roberts swam her personal best time of a 56.03. She finished ninth overall finishing in the scoring the first points in the meet for us.
We then moved to the 200-meter free relay. Again, the girls dropped four second from their E.D.C. time, but the fell outside of the points for the meet. Roberts capped the meet off with her 100-meter breaststroke swim. She had a great swim and dropped two seconds from her EDC time to again finish in ninth place for that event.
The girls really swam well considering the changes in the event. We had a long day that started with the trip out to Bismarck, three and a half hours swimming and then the long drive back home.
We had a successful season with several first time high school swimmers getting experience in the high school format for meets.
We will conclude out season with our awards on Saturday, Nov. 21.
