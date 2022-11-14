Roberts places at state for Storm, Bolts jump right into season

WEST FARGO, N.D. — On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm swim team finished its season with a successful state meet at the Hulbert Aquatic Center. Sydni Roberts placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke, breaking the Storm record she previously set with a new mark of 1:01.91. Roberts also took seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.02.
Several Storm swimmers returned to Hulbert on Sunday, joining their B-W Bolts teammates to begin the Age Group Short Course season. There were almost 300 athletes from the tri-state area competing Sunday.
We entered 11 swimmers and all of them posted great times with a couple first-place honors, several in the top five and many qualifying for the state meet in March. This looks to be a very promising season for the Bolts, as we have several new swimmers and previous athletes are showing nice improvements.
Cece Beyer, 7, started us off with an 11-second drop in the 50 freestyle for fifth place. She picked up eighth in the 50 backstroke, ninth in the 25 freestyle and 11th in the 25 backstroke.
Harvey Fixen, 10, showed nice time drops in all events — all state-qualifying — placing third in the 100 breaststroke, fourth in both the 50 breaststroke and backstroke and fifth in the 100 individual medley. Isla Burgr, 10, improved her breaststroke to finish first in the 50 and second in the 100, also picking up third in both the 100 individual medley and 50 freestyle.
Charlie Mertes, 11, was competing for the first time. He showed nice potential in 50 breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle. Milo Selstedt, 11, is starting his second season. He improved 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle for 14th place, dropped 16 seconds in the 50 breaststroke for 10th and shaved 13 seconds off his time in the 50 backstroke for 14th.
Linnea Burgr, 12, also improved her times for sixth in the 50 butterfly, eighth in the 50 freestyle, 10th in the 100 backstroke and 15th in the 50 backstroke. Natalie Gramm, 12, was coming off the high school season with personal-best times. She finished second in the 50 butterfly, third in both the 50 breaststroke and backstroke and fourth in the 100 freestyle — all state-qualifying.
Ellistin Hendrickson, 14, also came in strong to win the 50 backstroke, grabbed second in the 100 backstroke, fifth in the 50 butterfly, and sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Maddy Beyer, 15, dropped seven seconds in the 200 breaststroke for second place, grabbed fifth in the 50 freestyle, sixth in the 50 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 individual medley with a state-qualifying time in that event.
Popi Miranowski, 16, picked up fourth in the 50 backstroke, dropped five seconds in the 200 backstroke for fifth, placed 11th with a nice 100 individual medley and 12th in the 50 butterfly with a state-qualifying time there.
Sydni Roberts, 16, also came in on the top of her times to grab first in the 50 breaststroke, second in the 100 individual medley and fourth in the 50 butterfly — all state-qualifying.
The Bolts will take a few swimmers to Fargo Davies on Friday, Nov. 18, and host a turkey bingo fundraiser at the Wahpeton Community Center on Saturday evening.
Daily News Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. contributed to this report.