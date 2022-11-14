Roberts places at state for Storm, Bolts jump right into season

Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swimmers Maddy Beyer (left) and Popi Miranowski (right) compete in the backstroke. 

 Submitted

WEST FARGO, N.D. — On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm swim team finished its season with a successful state meet at the Hulbert Aquatic Center. Sydni Roberts placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke, breaking the Storm record she previously set with a new mark of 1:01.91. Roberts also took seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.02.

Several Storm swimmers returned to Hulbert on Sunday, joining their B-W Bolts teammates to begin the Age Group Short Course season. There were almost 300 athletes from the tri-state area competing Sunday.

Milo Selstedt, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, swims in the freestyle event. 


