WEST FARGO, N.D. — Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm swimmers competed in the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hurlbert Aquatic Center. Sydni Roberts highlighted the roster with a gold medal finish in the 100-yard freestyle and a bronze showing in the 100 backstroke. Roberts was named to the all-conference team, an honor given to 18 swimmers from the EDC.

Roberts represents Storm as All-EDC swimmer

Sydni Roberts receives a third-place medal at the EDC meet.

Roberts posted a seed time of 55.19 and a finals time of 55.79 to win the freestyle event over Brooklyn Hanson (56.18, Fargo Shanley) and Madee Shea (56.54, West Fargo Sheyenne). Roberts finals time in the backstroke was 1:03.49, trailing only Joely Anderson (102.44, Grand Forks Red River) and Addison Cerney (1:01.29, Fargo North).

Eighteen swimmers were named to the all-conference team. Tierney Howell earned Senior Athlete of the Year. Jackie Snyder of Fargo Shanley was named Coach of the Year.


