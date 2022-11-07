Roberts represents Storm as All-EDC swimmer

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm swimmers competed in the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hurlbert Aquatic Center. Sydni Roberts highlighted the roster with a gold medal finish in the 100-yard freestyle and a bronze showing in the 100 backstroke. Roberts was named to the all-conference team, an honor given to 18 swimmers from the EDC.
Roberts posted a seed time of 55.19 and a finals time of 55.79 to win the freestyle event over Brooklyn Hanson (56.18, Fargo Shanley) and Madee Shea (56.54, West Fargo Sheyenne). Roberts finals time in the backstroke was 1:03.49, trailing only Joely Anderson (102.44, Grand Forks Red River) and Addison Cerney (1:01.29, Fargo North).
The qualifying time posted by Roberts in the backstroke event (1:02.92) tied her own Storm program record.
The 200 freestyle relay of Elli Hendrickson, Roberts and Natalie Gramm placed seventh, earning them a spot on the podium.
Other top-20 finishers included Hendrickson in the 100 backstroke (19th), Maddy Beyer in the 100 breaststroke (20th) and Kenna Remily in the 100 butterfly (20th). Wahpeton also placed ninth in the 200 medley relay in the 19-team pool. The state swim meet will take place Nov. 11-12 in West Fargo.
