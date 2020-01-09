Megan Roob is in her third year starting for Richland’s varsity squad. The sophomore guard has been tearing up opposing defenses ever since she took the court as an eighth grader and on Monday, Jan. 6 she hit the 1,000-point milestone in a 62-33 win over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minnesota.
“I just really want to thank Coach (Bruce) Scheie. He’s really pushed me into becoming the player I am and so have my teammates that have already left Richland and the teammates that are still here,” Roob said. “I wouldn’t have the accomplishments that I have now without them.”
Roob was especially thankful for the seniors that took her under their wing when she was moved up to varsity when she was in junior high. She said they helped her improve her court awareness.
“Coming up from seventh grade, the change of pace was incredible. It took a lot to get used to, but I felt like I fit in pretty well,” Roob said. “Those seniors that year really helped me become more comfortable with the court.”
Roob’s comfortability has improved with every season. Last season she set the single-game scoring record with 41 points and in the opener this year she broke her own record with 47.
“(Roob) was just on that night,” Scheie said. “She knew it, you could feel it when you’re a good shooter. It’s not like we kept her in the whole game either. We kept her in and out and it was an earned 47.”
Hitting 1,000 points doesn’t come from just being a good shooter. Roob is an all-around scorer with an arsenal filled with ways to exploit her defender.
“(Roob) has a lot of moves, can use both right and left hand fairly well, can shoot in a crowd, hits the 3 pretty consistently and we use a lot of fastbreaking with her. Just all of those things combined,” Scheie said.
The individual accomplishments are secondary to Roob whose primary goal is to lead the Colts to as many wins as possible.
“At the start of the season I knew I was pretty close (to 1,000 points), but I wasn’t really too worried about it. I was just focusing on each win,” Roob said. “I’m just going to take it one step at a time.”
Roob will likely end her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, but when she’ll reach that goal is a mystery. Not only because a basketball season is game-by-game and impossible to predict, but because the actual record is unknown.
“When they added the new addition on to the school, transferring the records, they lost them. It goes back so many years, so trying to compile the current records, it’s kind of crazy,” Scheie said. “I would guess she will be the all-time scorer. She’s got two more years left and I think she’ll push that 2,000-mark.”
