Royston found dead in Minneapolis

Charles Royston was found dead in his hometown Minneapolis, MN on Thursday, Jan. 14. 

 Courtesy NDSCS Athletics

Former North Dakota State College of Science running back Charles Royston was killed in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 14. 

He was found in the alley way of the 3400 block of Grinald and was found without a pulse and respirations. Royston was pronounced deceased at the scene when it was reported at 10:29 p.m. on Thursday night according to the Minneapolis Police Department. NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf took to Twitter Saturday, Jan. 16 to express his emotion about the death of his former player.

”Today is a new day, doesn’t make it any easier as time keeps moving. I will miss Charles, I will think of him often. Let us remember during our appreciation for #DrMartinLutherKingJr, that gun violence is not the solution to any problem...both of their deaths remind us of that.”

Royston played for the Wildcats for just one season, which was in the 2019-20 season where he played in 10 games. 

